PNS Badr epitomizes bond between Pakistan, Turkey: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Turkey and Pakistan are tied in a strong bond and the joint production of the warship PNS Badr epitomized that bond.

The premier was speaking at the induction ceremony for the Turkish-built corvette PNS Badr at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

Addressing the ceremony, he said Pakistani and Turks people are one nation residing in two separate countries, adding that Turkey has always been a great partner and supporter of Pakistan.

He appreciated the building of the warship amid coronavirus pandemic and termed it a great achievement for both nations.

The prime minister emphasised increased defence cooperation between both nations.

The premier said PNS Badr is a great example of cooperation between both countries, adding that it marked a new phase of friendship between Turkey and Pakistan.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other leaders are great friends of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz recalled Turkey helped Pakistan during the hard times of the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods. He recalled that the Turkish president’s wife donated her necklace to help the flood victims in 2010.

The premier also thanked the naval chief for inviting him to the induction ceremony and praised the people involved in building the warship.

During his second visit to Karachi after assuming the office in April, PM Shehbaz is also expected to meet with Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar. Akar is visiting Pakistan for the launch of PNS Badr, the third of the four corvettes that Turkey is building for Pakistan.

PNS Badr is one of the two ships which have been built in Pakistan.

Four MILGEM Class corvettes

PNS BADR is a MILGEM Class corvette equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors including surface to surface, surface to air missiles and anti-submarine weapons, which would significantly boost Pakistan Navy’s defensive and offensive capabilities, according to the Pakistan Navy.

The contract for the construction of four MILGEM Corvettes for PN was signed between DGMP and M/s ASFAT in 2018 and under the agreement two ships will be constructed at Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), Turkey and other two ships at KS&EW, Pakistan.

The first ship of the project, PNS BABUR was launched at Turkey in August 2021.

At the induction ceremony in Karachi on Friday, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, in his address underscored that Pakistan’s geographical position and current geo strategic environment demands building of a strong Navy to defend maritime interests.

Our sea trade routes and vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) needs to be effectively safeguarded, he said.

The Naval Chief underlined that PN MILGEM Ships will play an important role in catering operational needs of Pakistan Navy.

He highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is one of the few public sector organizations that made remarkable turnaround during last decade. Growth of such a heavy engineering and shipbuilding complex, paves way for broadening technological base of the country in maritime domain, which is essentially required for future development of Pakistan.

Earlier MD KS&EW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem in his welcome note highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is fully cognizant and aligned with goals set forth by Govt and Pakistan Navy for pursuing self-reliance in naval shipbuilding sector. PN MILGEM corvette is a testimony of our commitment to this national cause.