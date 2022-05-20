Controversial election: LHC issues notices to Hamza, others

The Lahore High Court on Friday admitted all petitions for hearing all petitions challenging the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister and issued notices to all respondents, including Hamza.

Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Friday morning heard all petitions which had been filed challenging the election of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Hamza’s election as the chief minister of Punjab on April 30.

Petitioners argued that Hamza’s election was void in light of the Supreme Court’s majority ruling on a presidential reference on the interpretation of Article 63-A and that he must be removed from his post.

Hearing the petition, LHC CJ Bhatti inquired from the petitioner’s counsel when does the Supreme Court’s ruling come into effect.

Subsequently, the court issued notices to Hamza and dissident lawmakers and other respondents listed in the case and adjourned further hearings until May 25.

Without counting the vote of the dissident PTI MPAs Hamza Shahbaz Sharif does not have the simple majority of 186 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly.

