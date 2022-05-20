Shoaib Akhtar responds to ‘chucking allegations’ made by Virender Sehwag

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar has responded to chucking allegations made by former India batter Virender Sehwag by saying that he accepts if the latter knows more than the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Speaking on an Indian digital show Home of Heroes, Sehwag made the bold claim that Shoaib’s bowling action is illegal. “He used to jerk his elbow while bowling,” he alleged.

In response, Akhtar, while speaking to sportskeeda, stated that Sehwag should avoid such statements about him.

“I stand in that stage of my life where I have to put forward my opinions very carefully,” he said in the interview. “I don’t want to hurt anyone with any statement. My preference is to bring people of India and Pakistan closer.”

“Sehwag normally speaks such things. If Sehwag knows more than ICC then that is another debate. Other than Sehwag nobody claimed my action as illegal,” he said. “I’m a national icon of Pakistan hence Sehwag should avoid such statements,” he added.

There were some questions regarding Akhtar’s bowling action during his career, especially during the Pakistan tour of Australia in 1999. However, the Rawalpindi Express finished his career in 2011 without facing any serious penalty from the cricket’s governing body over his action.

The iconic pacer represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is, taking more than 400 wickets across formats.