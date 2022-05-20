Today’s Outlook: PM Shehbaz visits Karachi, PTI’s rally in Multan and shrinking deficit

With Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visiting Karachi, to critical cases in Lahore and the Election Commission to decide the fate of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister, see what today’s outlook has in store for you. Here are some of the major developments from Thursday night and stories we are following on Friday, May 20, 2022, from Pakistan and internationally.

PM Shehbaz travels to Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting the port city of Karachi on Friday for a one-day tour of the financial hub. During his visit, he is expected to visit the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and is expected to address a ceremony.

Hamza Shehbaz’s election to CM seat in Punjab in the balance

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shehbaz had taken oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab after a long, arduous tussle with opponents Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). But now it seems he may lose it all over legal complications in the events that led up to his election. The Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti is set to hear a petition challenging Hamza’s election.

Separately, the Election Commission (ECP) is set to announce its decision on dissenting lawmakers from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for voting against the party line in the Punjab assembly

PTI keeps up pressure on govt, to stage rally in Multan

The opposition PTI is refusing to give the government any space and plans to stage a grand public demonstration and rally in Multan, the birthplace of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Bilawal at UN calls for addressing the root causes of food security

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is on his maiden visit to the United Nations in New York, has called on global the global body to address the root causes of food security around the world which have been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine while also drawing attention towards the conflict in Kashmir.

Austerity measures and economic position

The government’s recently announced austerity measures, including a ban on dozens of imported goods such as cars, mobile phones, furniture and ‘luxury’ food items.

Meanwhile, data by financial institutions shows that our liquid foreign exchange reserves stand at $16.16 million with the current account deficit falling to $623 million leading to some investor confidence in the stock market which is up 96.98 points.

Rains offer some respite from the heat in northern areas

There is some good news from the weather office, with many high altitude areas in the northern parts of the country from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and northern Punjab experiencing some light showers.

Sindh, and Balochistan, however, continue to swelter under punishing heat.