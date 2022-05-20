New twist emerges in Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga

With every passing day, the hype of Kylian Mbappe ’s mega-transfer to Real Madrid is increasing, with fans anxiously for an outcome and curious about how it will all unfold.

However, the latest update in this long-drawn out saga, may not please the Los Blancos fans, who are impatient to see the Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) striker at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, who keeps a close eye on major footballing transfers, there has been ‘no guarantee’ from the Frenchman’s camp that any decision on his future will be announced on Sunday or at any point earlier.

The decision about Mbappe’s future is expected to be announced between May 23 and May 28.

However, Fabrizio reported that the 23-year-old will have new direct and internal discussions with his family and other people close to him today (Friday).

’Still no ‘green light’ to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain,“ he Tweeted.

Kylian Mbappé will have new direct, internal discussion with his camp and family today. Still no ‘green light’ to Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain. ⏳🇫🇷 #Mbappé



None of Kylian’s camp is now able to guarantee that the decision will be announced on Sunday or… maybe earlier. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022

Real Madrid hoped to get the green light from Kylian Mbappé as early as last Tuesday... but he asked for "bit more time to reflect". ⭐️ #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain have been improving their bid in the last 15 days, pushing until the end.



Mbappé's camp: new internal talks today. pic.twitter.com/Ee7YKcI144 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2022

Reports earlier this week suggested that Mbappe had already agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants.

Earlier, Mbappe had already stated that he has “almost” made up his mind about whether to stay at Paris Saint-Germain or leave the French champions for Real Madrid.

“Yes, yes almost,” he replied when quizzed about whether he had made a choice yet after picking up his third best player of the season award in a row in Paris on Sunday.

Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to one day play for Real Madrid, who reached the Champions League final just days after securing a 35th Spanish title.

There was a brief scare last week when French media outlet Le Parisien reported that the 23-year-old had signed a two-year renewal with PSG. However, that was quickly refuted by other news outlets, as well as Mbappe’s mother Fayza Lamary.

But PSG, who have won the Ligue 1 title for a record-equalling tenth time but angered their hardcore supporters with their limp exit to Real in the last 16 of the Champions League, are battling to hold onto their biggest asset.

Mbappe is considered one of the best players in the world at the moment. His quality can be gauged from the fact that he is one of only four players who have notched up 20-plus goals and provided 10-plus assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The others are Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah and Christopher Nkunku.

The French star has scored 200 goals, along with 105 assists, in 281 club appearances. He also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. His international goal tally stands at 26 in 54 appearances.