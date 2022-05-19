Cannes 2022: Why Aishwarya Rai skipped her trademark red-lip look

The former Miss World and Bollywood actor turned heads with her dramatic and drop-dead gorgeous look as she stepped on the red carpet. Blending black with flowers is a power move that nobody sees coming!

She donned Dolce and Gabbana to grace the event which made Miss World skip her trademark red lip look. Aishwarya kept her hair and makeup simple.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their love for her look and flooded social media with admiring posts, describing her dress as “cute and unique”.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has begun with a bang and has been a visual treat for the spectators.

Earlier, Deepika Padukone has also stunned fans with her retro-style entry.