Maryam Nawaz says PML-N should quit government

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that instead of shouldering the burden of ‘filth’ left by Imran Khan, the PML-N should quit the government and go for fresh elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Sargodha on Thursday, Maryam said that her proposal may make people wonder why PML-N took to the government for only one month.

She supplied the answer by saying that Imran Khan had plans for ruling for ten years by rigging the next elections and the PML-N had thwarted those plans by assuming power.

Maryam Nawaz asked the supporters whether the PML-N should shoulder the burden of Khan’s failure or quit the government and then said, “I am with you. I say that [instead of continue with] a government that crush people under inflation, it is better to say it goodbye. Say it goodbye and come out in the field of people and compete.”

“Tell me, if Nawaz Sharif, for your sake, leaves the government, would you give him two-third majority to put the country on correct course?”

She lamented the fact that the current government may have to take difficult economic decisions that would fuel inflation.

Maryam Nawaz began by saying that the people of Pakistan were demanding the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan to solve their problems.

She said that Nawaz Sharif in his government (2013-2017) restored peace in Pakistan by working jointly with the security agencies of the country and ended load-shedding.

She said that Imran Khan destroyed the economy in his three and a half years of government.

Maryam Nawaz accused Imran Khan of concocting lies about ‘foreign conspiracy’ and reminded him that he had failed to produce evidence about his ‘35 punctures drama’ — a reference to Imran Khan’s claim about poll rigging in 35 constituencies in the 2013 elections.

She claimed that Imran Khan’s statement about threats to his life was also a lie.

The PML-N leader called Imran Khan “a liar” and made her supporters chant ‘liar, liar’.

She said Imran Khan Khan was hurling expletives against the judiciary until Wednesday afternoon when the Supreme Court conducted proceedings on the suo moto notice (of government interference in the prosecution of high profile cases involving persons of authority).

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that if the top court had taken suo moto notice “against Shehbaz Sharif,” it should also take suo moto notice on the serious allegations leveled by former FIA Director-General Bashir Memon against Imran Khan, another suo moto notice on how Shehaz Akbar abused accountability process, and yet another on the use of delay tactics in the foreign funding case.

“I request the Supreme Court of Pakistan that it should not allow the scale of justice tilt for the sake of a mad man,” she said adding that Imran Khan was constantly attacking the judiciary and other state institutions.

She said that Imran Khan used inappropriate language against institutions, the judiciary, and the media.

She said it was the responsibility of all the institutions to stop the ‘fitna’ of Imran Khan instead of ‘nurturing’ him.

Maryam also called out President Alvi’s son for using strong language against the institution.

In her speech, Maryam Nawaz called out Imran Khan for using derogatory language against her.

She also claimed that poultry prices rose, not because Hamza Shahbaz owned poultry farms, but because Imran Khan used to burn tons of poultry on his rooftop.