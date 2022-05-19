One killed, several injured in Quetta explosion

A “mysterious explosion” in Quetta’s Killi Paind area ripped through a residential society and killed at least one person Thursday evening, rescue officials said. It also left several people injured.

The explosion has “completely damaged” three of the houses, besides causing damage to other structures.

The residents have been asked to evacuate.

Soon after the blast, a large contingent of rescue workers, and personnel of police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bomb Disposal Squad also arrived on the scene and were examining the area.

