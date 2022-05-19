TikToker Dolly opens up on viral video

Following a backlash on social media and legal investigation, TikToker Dolly had opened up on the viral video saying people were not aware of the reality.

She posted two clips on her Instagram profile to clarify several interpretations that have been doing rounds on social media after she shared a TikTok video on Tuesday.

Her earlier clips caused a stir on social media.

The viral video features Dolly walking down the hilly terrain, which appeared to be Islamabad’s Margalla Hill in a ball gown with some bushes ablaze in the background and the chart-busting Coke Studio song Pasoori filling in for the audio.

“Fire erupts wherever I am,” she had captioned the video.

The influencer was lambasted for being ignorant of the environment by firing up bushes for the sake of her TikTok video. She, however, claimed that she did not start the fire and there was “no harm in making videos”, adding that she was not okay with the “fake claim” of her being the fire starter.

The TikToker, who has 11 million followers, posted a video of her, in the same attire, with an elderly man asking why he started the fire.

In the video, Dolly addressed the camera and said, “Guys look at this, we came here and the jungle is on fire, we asked him and this is what he said.”

The elderly man said that it was he who set the fire because of the huge snakes endangering the lives of their children so they were using the flames to drive out the reptiles.

She expressed disappointment over social media’s role to damage the “celebrity’s reputation”, asking users to see the “real picture”.

She then posted another video on Instagram and said the matter should have been investigated first before pushing it across the internet. “Taking such a big step, making a video go viral without knowing the reality and creating an issue for a celebrity, social media does create problems for celebrities,” she added.

“As you can clearly see in this video the billboard indicates the place which is motorway and NOT National Park Kohsar. Listen to the person in this video carefully so that you know the reality,” she captioned.

“I was on my way back from a makeup class in Haripur and that is where I witnessed this entire scenario for which I will upload a video with that [elderly] man,” the TikToker said.

She also made a “humble request” to make this video go viral just as they did for the “fake” video.

There were two separate videos that were linked to the Margalla fire prompting the popular video-sharing app, TikTok, to issue a statement. condemning the incident.