SAMAA TV establishes international hub in UAE

Leading Pakistani news and current affairs channel, SAMAA TV, has announced the establishment of its international hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the company expands its international presence.

The company also plans to enter the entertainment domain and launch a general entertainment channel for Pakistan and international markets soon.

“The success of SAMAA among the viewers in Pakistan has encouraged us to scale and expand it for Pakistanis who live abroad and want to be completely abreast of all the important news of their country and its growing eminence in the world,” said Naveid Siddiqui, Chief Executive Officer of SAMAA TV.

Naveid Siddiqui, chief executive officer of SAMAA TV speaks at the launch of SAMAA TV international hub in the UAE

The channel has remained a leader in the Urdu news space in Pakistan and Middle East for the past 14 Years.

“With this launch, we have just started re-enforcing and building our presence in the international markets and we intend to enter North America , Australia and New Zealand by next year.” Naveid said.

Shahid Afridi speaks at the launch of SAMAA TV international hub in the UAE

SAMAA TV has a footprint that extends across five continents, reaching over 26 million Pakistanis from across the world.

Mohammad Raziq, Head of International Operations at SAMAA TV, said, “We believe that the SAMAA brand is now well recognized beyond the borders of Pakistan for its balanced programming approach and editorial policies. Soon we will also be launching an entertainment channel, which will have premium programming in line with our cultural values.

“We are now in the process of finalizing an amazing lineup of content that will again strengthen our brand and position us as a unique Pakistani brand with international flavor.”

The company is planning a marketing blitz using all forms of media, including television, radio, print, digital and OOH to create a buzz around its arrival in the international markets where SAMAA will be distributed on a host of local telco and pay TV brands.

Naveid Siddiqui and Mohammad Raziq

As part of the launch in the UAE, SAMAA TV organized a panel discussion with Shahid Afridi, ex-Pakistan cricket team captain, Kiran Naz, a leading SAMAA TV anchor and Naveid Siddiqui, CEO of Samaa TV on “role of media in shaping national character”.

Shahid Afridi has recently joined SAMAA TV team as Director Sports. His sports-focused program, Game, Set, Match is telecast from Monday to Friday at 15:05 UAE Time.