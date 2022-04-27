Contact Us

This page was last updated May 31, 2022 to indicate certain changes in the team.

Organization

Chief Executive Officer

Naveid Siddiqui

SAMAA TV

Director News

General Manager, Distribution

Mirza Haider Baig

Executive Director, Operations

Shahid Ur Rehman

Director, Sales

Jonathan Mark Tatti

[email protected]

General Manager, Human Resources

Taqi Raza

[email protected] Please send your CVs and job applications here

Bureaus

ISLAMABAD

Bureau Chief Khalid Azim

UAN: (+92-51) 111 772 622 Address: Plot No. 6B F10 Markaz, Islamabad, Pakistan.

KARACHI

Bureau Chief Zubair Anjum

Assignment Desk [email protected] UAN: (+92-21) 111 772 622 Address: 16th floor, TechnoCity Corporate Towers, Altaf Hussain Road, off I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan.

LAHORE

Bureau Chief Hafiz Muhammad Anwar

UAN: (+92-42) 111 772 622 Address: 19-A, Block G, Ali Zeb Road, Gulberg III, Lahore, Pakistan.

PESHAWAR

Bureau Chief Tariq Afaq

UAN: (+92-91) 111 772 622 Address: 4th floor, Aman Plaza, Plot No. 21-E-B, Jamrud Road, University Town, Peshawar, Pakistan.

QUETTA

Bureau Chief Jalal Noorzai

UAN: (+92-81) 111 772 622 Address: 1st floor, Oriental Plaza, Adjacent to MCB Circle Office, Main M.A. Jinnah Road, Quetta, Pakistan.

FAISALABAD

Station Head Khurram Shahzad

MULTAN

Station Head Amir Iqbal

SAMAA TV DIGITAL

Editor, Web

Gibran Ashraf

News Editor, English Samaa.tv

Ismail Sheikh

Deputy News Editor, Urdu Samaa.tv

Zubair Mansoori

Video Editor

Rahim Sajwani

YouTube

For any copyright inquiries, email: [email protected]

Blogs

Please send blogs to [email protected] with a one-line bio and contact number

Sr. Social Media Editor

Waqar Ahmad

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samaatvnews/ Twitter: @SAMAATV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/samaatvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samaatv

General Manager Sales-Digital Properties

Ali Umair

[email protected]

Satellite Parameters

Downlink Frequency 4029 MHz Symbol Rate 3.6 Msps Polarization Horizontal FEC 3/4 Modulation Type 8PSK Modulation Standard DVB-S2 Video Compression Mpeg-4

For technical support queries please contact our 24/7 Satellite NOC @ Phone: +92 21 111 772 622, Ext. 1306 & 1360.