Contact Us

This page was last updated May 31, 2022 to indicate certain changes in the team.
Organization
Chief Executive Officer
Naveid Siddiqui
SAMAA TV
Director News
General Manager, Distribution
Mirza Haider Baig
Executive Director, Operations
Shahid Ur Rehman
Director, Sales
Jonathan Mark Tatti
General Manager, Human Resources
Taqi Raza
[email protected] Please send your CVs and job applications here
Bureaus
ISLAMABAD
Bureau Chief Khalid Azim
UAN: (+92-51) 111 772 622 Address: Plot No. 6B F10 Markaz, Islamabad, Pakistan.
KARACHI
Bureau Chief Zubair Anjum
Assignment Desk [email protected] UAN: (+92-21) 111 772 622 Address: 16th floor, TechnoCity Corporate Towers, Altaf Hussain Road, off I.I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi, Pakistan.
LAHORE
Bureau Chief Hafiz Muhammad Anwar
UAN: (+92-42) 111 772 622 Address: 19-A, Block G, Ali Zeb Road, Gulberg III, Lahore, Pakistan.
PESHAWAR
Bureau Chief Tariq Afaq
UAN: (+92-91) 111 772 622 Address: 4th floor, Aman Plaza, Plot No. 21-E-B, Jamrud Road, University Town, Peshawar, Pakistan.
QUETTA
Bureau Chief Jalal Noorzai
UAN: (+92-81) 111 772 622 Address: 1st floor, Oriental Plaza, Adjacent to MCB Circle Office, Main M.A. Jinnah Road, Quetta, Pakistan.
FAISALABAD
Station Head Khurram Shahzad
MULTAN
Station Head Amir Iqbal
SAMAA TV DIGITAL
Editor, Web
Gibran Ashraf
News Editor, English Samaa.tv
Ismail Sheikh
Deputy News Editor, Urdu Samaa.tv
Zubair Mansoori
Video Editor
Rahim Sajwani
YouTube
For any copyright inquiries, email: [email protected]
Blogs
Please send blogs to [email protected] with a one-line bio and contact number
Sr. Social Media Editor
Waqar Ahmad
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samaatvnews/ Twitter: @SAMAATV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/samaatvnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/samaatv
General Manager Sales-Digital Properties
Ali Umair
Downlink Frequency 4029 MHz Symbol Rate 3.6 Msps Polarization Horizontal FEC 3/4 Modulation Type 8PSK Modulation Standard DVB-S2 Video Compression Mpeg-4
For technical support queries please contact our 24/7 Satellite NOC @ Phone: +92 21 111 772 622, Ext. 1306 & 1360.