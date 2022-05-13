Timeline: Real Madrid in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

This could be the year where Kylian Mbappe could finally fulfill his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos are closer than ever to getting Paris Saint-German (PSG) striker’s signature this summer as they are likely to complete the transfer at the end of the season.

Various Spanish news outlets reported that Real Madrid are willing to give Mbappé a signing bonus of €180m, the salary of €40m net, and more than 50% of his image rights.

Moreover, Real Madrid are preparing a historical presentation for Mbappé, according to renowned journalist Mario Cortegana.

Let’s roll back years to highlight how it all began:

The French international has been on the radar of major clubs in world football since making his professional debut in 2015 for AS Monaco.

Dubbed the ‘Wonder Boy’, he made the name of himself in Ligue 1 in his first-ever season, where he scored 15 goals and provided eight assists.

After his impressive first season, the 2018 World Cup winner was a step away from joining the Spanish capital but he opted to join PSG on an initial loan, which was made permanent in 2018 in a transfer worth €180 million plus add-ons.

At that time, he is expected to become the world’s second most expensive player, with the deal reported to be as much as €180 million. His contract will run through June 30, 2022.

In 2021, with a year left in his contract, the 23-year-old was tipped to join the 13-time Champions League winners Real Madrid as they reportedly offered €160million to the French club for the striker.

2022 ­– After 199 goals and 103 assists, Mbappe is closer than ever to joining Real Madrid, as his contract is expiring in June this summer.

Mbappe has always been Real Madrid's priority and when the Frenchman gives them the green light, they will prepare a historic presentation that could break the attendance records at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.