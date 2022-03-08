Momina Mustehsan wows fans with Beparwah

Momina Mustehsan has wowed fans with her latest song Beparwah on Coke Studio 14.

Beparwah is the tenth song on Coke Studio 14 and Momina's second of this season. In January, she had a duet titled Sajan Das Na with Atif Aslam.

The song was released on Monday and instantly started trending on top on social media. Beparwah is composed by Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed and its music produced by Xulfi and Action Zain.

Fans have a lot to say about the song on social media.

This season of coke studio is undoubtedly the best. I thought Pasoori is perfect but this song is on another level. Such a soothing music and Momina's voice ...💥💥#CokeStudio14 #MominaMustehsan #CokeStudioSeason14 pic.twitter.com/comTc1p4q7 — Eshal✨ (@EshalShah5) March 7, 2022

Coke Studio 14 Just Dropped "Beparwah - Momina Mustehsan". Such beautiful song ❤️ Momina's Vocals have improved drastically 😭❤️ and the video production, the set? Ethereal 😭❤️ Just look at this shot, OMG! @cokestudio thank you yet again for this season! pic.twitter.com/XS3t4Mi6Yt — Backasswards (@sarcasmute) March 7, 2022

Momina clothes, style and her voice everything is amazing . And this jungle theme is also mind blowing . Coke Studio's best season ever 😍😍🇵🇰#mominamustehsan #CokeStudioSeason14 pic.twitter.com/Zpd5NYPJvm — Samna Mehreen (@SamnaMehreen1) March 8, 2022

