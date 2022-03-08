Watch Live
Momina Mustehsan wows fans with Beparwah

It's her second song of the season
Samaa Life&Style Editors Feb 06, 2023
Momina Mustehsan has wowed fans with her latest song Beparwah on Coke Studio 14.

Beparwah is the tenth song on Coke Studio 14 and Momina's second of this season. In January, she had a duet titled Sajan Das Na with Atif Aslam.

The song was released on Monday and instantly started trending on top on social media. Beparwah is composed by Adnan Dhool and Rabi Ahmed and its music produced by Xulfi and Action Zain.