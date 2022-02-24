Noor Mukadam case: a timeline of arrests and eventful trial

An Islamabad sessions court is set to hand down a verdict in Noor Mukadam case today at 1:30pm. All the parties have been instructed to be present at the hearing.

The verdict, which was reserved Tuesday, would be announced by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was killed on July 20 at the residence of Zahir Jaffer in Islamabad’s F-7/4 sector.

Zahir had allegedly injured one of Therapy Works employees who tried to overpower him after they arrived at his house in response to phone calls from his parents.

The case made headlines for its extraordinarily graphic detail. It was prominent not just because it emerged that the victim was beheaded and mutilated but also because Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam is a former diplomat and it happened in an upscale neighbourhood.

The trial, which lasted over four months, got significant media attention. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice and vowed that “the killer will not escape justice just because he is from an influential family.”

Zahir was the prime suspect, while his parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor, five employees Dileep Kumar, Wamik Riaz, Samar Abbas, Abdul Haq, Amjad Mehmood, and Zahir’s household staff Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, Muhammad Jan were booked on various charges, including being complicit in the lead up to the murder and hiding evidence.

All pleaded not guilty in the court.

Police investigation revealed that Noor was raped, murdered and then beheaded. It added that she made more than three attempts to escape from Jaffer's house. A CCTV footage obtained from Zahir’s residence shows that Noor jumped from the balcony and tried to run outside but Iftikhar closed the gate. Then, Zahir came out and dragged her back into the house.

According to the challan submitted by the police, Zahir was in contact with his father, who was in Karachi. The latter was aware of Noor’s detention yet he didn’t call the police. Even after Zahir beheaded the 27-year-old woman, his father promised to “help him get out of the situation”.

The trial

During the day-to-day hearings, the case took many turns. Zahir’s counsel argued that Noor’s murder was actually “honour killing” tying to deflect the blame on the victim's fimily. Zahir denied killing Noor, saying that she was killed by some other person during a drug party which she organized at his house.

Zahir’s lawyers also made an insanity plea which the court rejected after a medical examination found him fit to stand trial.

During the trial, Zahir was thrown out of court twice for misbehaving in the courtroom and hurling profanities. He also attacked a court official and tried to injure himself. He was warned by the judge to mend his behaviour as well. His behaviour returned to normal after the insanity plea was rejected.

Zahir also claimed that Noor wanted to come the USA with him and had collected funds from her friends to buy a flight ticket.

There was drama outside of the courtroom as well when Zahir was brought to the court tied to a chair and then handcuffed on a stretcher.

This is a timeline of the Noor Mukadam murder case:

July 20: The body of Noor Mukadam was found at Zahir’s residence. Initially, the police said she was shot and beheaded. Zahir is arrested from the crime scene and an FIR is registered.

July 22: Noor is laid to rest in Islamabad.

A four-member investigation team formed by the Islamabad Police.

July 23: Noor’s postmortem report reveals that she was beheaded after being murdered. She had assault marks on her body and was stabbed several times before being decapitated.

July 24: Zahir Jaffer is produced before an Islamabad court. He is sent on a physical remand.

Police arrests Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, household staff Iftikhar and Jameel on charges of hiding evidence. Therapy Works is sealed and two employees arrested.

July 25: An Islamabad court remands Zahir’s parents and household staff.

July 30: Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee apply for bails. The court asks Noor’s father to acquire legal representation.

August 5: The bail applications of Zahir’s parents Asmat Adamjee and Zakir Jaffer are rejected by the court.

August 11: A forensic report reveals that Noor Mukadam was raped and tortured before being murdered.

August 14: Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees are arrested. They are taken into custody on charges of concealing evidence.

August 24: Therapy Works CEO Tahir Zahoor and five employees get bails.

August 26: Shaukat Mukadam approaches the Islamabad High Court against the bail granted to Therapy Works CEO and employees.

August 28: Investigation finds Zahir Jaffar guilty of murder. His parents, Therapy Works CEO, and other suspects have been named as accomplices of the prime suspect.

August 31: American national Zahir receives a visit from a US Consular. He has a 25-minute-long discussion with the officials.

September 4: Tahir Zahoor, the owner and CEO of Therapy Works, holds a press conference against Zahir, saying that he was a drunkard and a cunning criminal who has been playing lunatic after the murder.

September 11: Police submits case challan in the court saying that Noor was raped and murdered. She had made more than three attempts to escape.

September 23: The US embassy sends a package to Zahir in Rawalpindi’s Adiyala jail.

September 29: The Islamabad High Court rejects bail petitions submitted by Zahir’s parents, saying that they knew their son was holding Noor hostage.

October 6: Zahir’s parents approach the Supreme Court against IHC’s decision to reject their bail applications.

October 14: A district and sessions court indicts 12 suspects including Zahir for the murder of Noor Mukadam. The suspects plead not guilty.

October 15: During proceedings, Zahir says Noor was in a relationship with him. He admits beheading her as she was also willing to be ‘sacrificed.’ He also begged her father for mercy.

October 18: Supreme Court grants bail to Asmat Adamjee, mother of Zahir, against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Zakir Jaffer challenges sessions court’s indictment in the Islamabad High Court.

October 20: The trial formally commences after all the accused are indicted.

October 22: Zakir Jaffer withdraws his petition against indictment submitted in the IHC.

October 23: IHC grants bail to Jamil Ahmed, cook of Zahir Jaffer.

October 26: IHC rejects petitions of Asmat Adamjee, Zakir Jaffer, and Tahir Zahoor for the provision of CCTV footage obtained by the police.

November 3: Zahir is thrown out of the court for interrupting and misbehaving with the judge.

November 4: Zahir is booked in a case for causing disturbance during the court proceedings and attacking a police officer.

November 9: Police submits transcript of the CCTV footage. It details the events that took place at Zahir’s house on the night of July 19.

November 10: Zahir is, once again, expelled from the court for interrupting witness cross-examination.

December 1: Zahir’s counsel files insanity plea, requests the formation of a medical board to determine his mental health.

January 5: The court rejects a plea to form a medical board.

January 15: The court orders jail authorities to conduct Zahir’s medical checkup.

January 20: Zahir’s medical report declares him “fit to stand the trial.”

January 25: The case’s investigative officer tells the court that no bloodstains were found on Zahir’s pants and he was included in the investigation just for being at home. It evoked strong reactions on social media as it gave an impression that prosecution’s evidence is weak.

Islamabad Police issues a statement on Twitter to dispel ‘misinterpretations’ that evidence against Zahir was weak.

February 9: Zahir retracts his confessional statement and claims that Noor was murdered by someone else during a drug party at his home.

February 14: Zahir says Noor wanted to come the USA with him and had collected funds from her friends to buy a flight ticket.

February 22: The court reserves verdict in the case.