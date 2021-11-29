Muhammad Ziauddin: interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies

Foreword

Muhammad Ziauddin, a journalist known for his temerity to repeatedly question army generals, ferret out dark statistics on the economy, and stubbornly report on Pakistan’s politics for over half a century, has passed away after a brief illness in Islamabad at the age of 83.

Ziauddin sahib was born in 1938 in Madras (now Chennai). His family moved to Dhaka in 1952 where he studied for a BSc in Pharmacy. They moved to Pakistan in 1960, when he was 21 years old and three years later he enrolled to study journalism at the University of Karachi.

After his MA in Journalism, he launched Pakistan Spotlight. And one of his first jobs in the field was at Pakistan’s only private news wire at the time, Pakistan Press Agency, which was later renamed Pakistan Press International (PPI). His salary was Rs75.

By 1974, he went to work at the weekly Pakistan Economist. Read about his time there. He then went on to work at Morning News, The Muslim, Dawn, The News and The Express Tribune. After he retired as its executive editor, he wrote mostly freelance for several publications.

Ziauddin sahib spoke to SAMAA Digital at length about the stories from his time in journalism. M. Ziauddin: Stories on Pakistan’s politics, power and press by Kamal Siddiqi is divided into sections on each major phase of his life. The longform piece is supplemented by historic clippings by Ziauddin sahib and his colleagues and never before seen photographs.

Ziauddin sahib’s press card from his days at the Pakistan Economist, issued by the Karachi Union of Journalists and valid for 1975 to 1977. Image courtesy: M. Ziauddin GALLERY

In ‘Muhammad Ziauddin, a life in journalism’, he spoke at length of his years covering and observing Pakistan’s most famous politicians and their eras, Benazir Bhutto and the PPP, Nawaz Sharif, the MRD movement, Musharraf, Zardari, and how media barons reacted to that coverage.

Ziauddin sahib interacted with Benazir Bhutto over the years, sometimes over friendly chats and at other times to grill her over the performance of her government. It was surprising to him, and he highlighted this, that no matter how heated the interview or question-answer session, she never sulked afterwards or spoke stiffly to the journalists who had given her a tough time. In fact, he reported extensively on PPP corruption, himself.

Ziauddin sahib’s career as a reporter, editor and analyst sets an example for generations of journalists but it was perhaps his skirmishes with Pervez Musharraf that can be upheld as the kind of inspirational interrogation of power that we should see more of today. Read Confronting Musharraf. He spoke at length to Kamal Siddiqi of the times in which he visibly angered the military dictator, and of one occasion when Musharraf even told a group of people that if they ever saw Ziauddin, “do-teen tikka dain” (slug him a few).

As news of Ziauddin sahib’s illness spread Friday, Pakistan’s journalists prayed for him. Many of them spoke fondly of their experiences learning or working with him.

Stories on Pakistan’s politics, power and press

By Kamal Siddiqi

In this age of ‘fake’ news, unverified reporting and slippery ethics, it is worth examining the career of Muhammad Ziauddin, one of Pakistan’s most respected names in journalism.

While working for nearly sixty years at almost all the major newspapers of the country — The Muslim, The News, DAWN, The Express Tribune —Ziauddin sahib has managed the nearly impossible: to maintain a blemish-free record throughout despite skirmishes with the high and mighty, including the once all-powerful General Pervez Musharraf.

Ziauddin sahib’s struggle was not just with dictators; he put up with his fair share of irascible seniors and weak media owners.

Mercifully, however, his beat reporting days are also filled with stories of unflinchingly fearless editors during some of the darkest and most tumultuous times in our political history.

By attempting to document some of these stories, I hope to remind the next generation of Pakistan’s journalists that they can prevail.

Kamal Siddiqi is a journalist. He has served as Editor of The Express Tribune and is currently the director of the IBA’s Centre for Excellence in Journalism.

Editing: Mahim Maher Development: Faizan Abbasi With thanks to Dr Ghulam Nabi Kazi for archive photos and DAWN Archives.

Please find a deep dive into his life below:

Zia’s mother was originally from Bangalore and his father was a keen hockey player

During his second year he had also worked as a campus reporter for daily Dawn

It took Ziauddin a fortnight to produce a second edition of Voice of the Students

The first issue of Pakistan Spotlight carried a comprehensive cover story on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

Journalists were already protesting the Press and Publications Ordinance (PPO) promulgated by Ayub Khan in 1963

Zia said it was a cerebral experience that left a lasting imprint on his mind

A show-cause notice was issued to Ziauddin for writing an editorial “that could mar friendly relations with a foreign country”

A law was introduced by the Zia regime which said even if a defamatory story was based on facts, truth, the newspaper would be liable to be punished

Benazir, after her return from exile, she went hammer and tong against the Zia regime, addressing large public gatherings around the country

The Geneva accord was signed on April 14, 1988, between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with the United States and Soviet Union serving as guarantors

Benazir’s government also set up the controversial Placement Bureau which made political appointments to the civil bureaucracy

Before the vote of no-confidence, Benazir had accused of a conspiracy to bring down the government

Most of the independent media had been trying to break the shackles of press curbs all these years

Several thousand Muslims marched on the American cultural center, throwing stones at it and demanding the death of the writer and a ban on the book

The next detailed meeting Ziauddin had with Benazir was when she was out of power and holding out as the leader of the Opposition

The new CM and Punjab Governor Chaudhary Altaf Hussain made it impossible for the prime minister to function

Nawaz was most articulate in his silence to questioning about his opinion on the negotiations between Benazir and Musharraf

Nawaz-led IJI did not win a two-thirds majority in the November 1996 elections without the help of the Establishment

Ziauddin refused and at one point during the argument MSR blurted out that the advertisement had in fact come from Zardari

Ziauddin claims that he was the first among his professional colleagues at equivalent grades in the entire industry to receive an office car

The interview quickly turned into a heated argument with Benazir angrily rejecting all questions on corruption involving her govt, especially Zardari

Scores of fake encounters took place daily in which MQM workers were mowed down

Ziauddin and Salahuddin continued to refuse to do a command performance

Benazir publicly announced at a media function that she was thinking of naming Zia for a national award

During his first press conference after the takeover in 1999, Ziauddin asked General Pervez Musharraf a simple question

Ziauddin asked about the case of British terrorist Rashid Rauf who had managed to escape from official custody in Pakistan

Zardari had become popular among the young jiyalas because of his long drawn incarceration without showing any sign of breaking down

The first to approach Benazir was a UK minister (Jack Straw) at the behest of the US

Benazir was being bombarded with all sorts of questions, mostly by the foreign media

By the time Ziauddin met Zardari, he had already taken over the party

Zardari had himself elected President of his country

Ziauddin made it clear that he was not interested in being Editor

