Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Archives

Full results: PTI leads in cantonment boards elections

The largely peaceful polls were marred by sporadic clashes
Web desk Feb 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
The vote count at a Karachi polling station on Sunday. Photo: Online
The vote count at a Karachi polling station on Sunday. Photo: Online
Police and Rangers personals stands alert after clash between tow political parties outside a polling station during local government elections at the Malir Cantonment area. (ONLINE PHOTO)
Police and Rangers personals stands alert after clash between tow political parties outside a polling station during local government elections at the Malir Cantonment area. (ONLINE PHOTO)

The vote count has been completed for the cantonment board elections held across several cities on Sunday. The unofficial results indicate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest winner with PML-N a close runner-up. The PPP trailed far behind. The largely peaceful elections were disrupted by sporadic clashes in at least 10 of the 42 cantonment boards that went to the polls.

According to the overall results by Monday noon, these are the number of wards (within cantonments) that each party took across Pakistan:

42 cantts with 219 wards
PTI64
PML-N59
Indep48
PPP17
MQM10
JI7
BAP3
ANP2

The elections were held for Rawalpindi, Chaklala, Wah, Texila, Murree, Attock, Kamra, Jhelum, Mangla, Sargodha, Shorkot, Gujranwala, Kharian, Sialkot, Lahore, Walton, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur, Pano Aqil, Hyderabad, Peshawar Cantt, Cherat, Risalpur, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D. I. Khan, Abbottabad, Murree Gallies, Havelian, Quetta, Zhob, and Loralai cantonment boards as well as six cantonment boards in Karachi.



Paksarzameen Party, the PML-Q and JUI did not have any seats by the noon count Monday. Rawalpindi Walton ward's election was postponed after the death of one of the candidates.

The police and, at some places, the Rangers provided security as 1,560 candidates competed for 206 cantonment boards seats across the country.

Before the Sunday polls, at least four candidates return unopposed in Punjab while elections were not held at 4 wards in the Kamra cantonment board due to a boycott.

The polling began at 8 am on Sunday and continued uninterrupted until 5 pm. The elections were largely peaceful and no security breach was reported.

However, in some cities, political clashes marred the elections.

Results

Numbers

Immediately after the polling ended the counting began and unofficial unconfirmed results poured in. SAMAA TV announced results for 206 seats early Monday.

Unofficial provisional results show at least 64 PTI candidates have returned. Independent candidates won 48 seats. PMLN grabbed 59 seats while PPP bagged 17 seats, including 13 from Karachi. MQMP secured 10 seats. JI was able to secure five seats. ANP grabbed one seat from Peshawar. BAP won two Zhob seats.

PSP, PMLQ, and JUIF were unable to win a single seat.

  Total 64017594831027
 Total wardsresultsPTIJUIPPPPMLNINDBAPMQMANPJI
Bannu 222 -  -  -     
Manora22 -  -2 -     
Multan1010   19    
Zhob22     2   
Pano Aqil21    1    
Abotabad 10104 132    
Kharian 222        
Noshera Cantt442   2    
Loralai22    11   
Murree Cantt221  1     
Kohat331   2    
Shorkot Cantt22    2    
Faisal Cantt10106 111   1
Peshawar551 2 1  1 
Havelian221  1     
Gujranwala10106  22    
Hyderabad 1010  3   7  
Murree Galli221  1     
Quetta553   2    
Attock Cantt22    2    
Kamra Cantt51    1    
Attock Sanjwal22    2    
Jhelum 222        
Mangla 22   11    
Sialkot552  3     
Risalpur333        
Malir10105 2 1   2
Taxila552  3     
Bahawalpur552  3     
Lahore Cantt10103  61    
Lahore Walton109   9     
Sargodha 10103  25    
DI Khan222        
Mardan22    1  1 
Cheerat222        
Clifton10102 4     2
Karachi Cantt55  1 2 2  
Korangi 551 12  1  
Wah Cantt 10102  8     
rawalpindi cant109   72    
Okara 551   4    
Chaklala10102  51   2

Election upsets

Some of the contests were neck and neck while some others led to upsets, especially for the PTI.

In Karachi's Defence and Clifton, people did not vote for the PTI and PPP became the largest party with 13 seats.

Karachi cantonmentsWards or seats
Faisal10
Clifton10
Malir10
Karachi5
Korangi5
Manora2
Total42

In Multan, ten seats were up for grab. However, the voters rejected almost all candidates fielded by political parties, electing 9 independent candidates. Only one PML-N candidate could secure the 10th seat.

In Malir cantonment board's ward 7, PTI's Wasif Shah won by just one vote. The candidates from PPP and MQMP obtained 272 votes each.

KARACHI DHA MAP CANTONMENTS CANTTS SAMAA DIGITAL

Explainer: history of Karachi's cantonments

  • What is a cantonment actually?
  • Types of cantonments and how they grew
  • How DHA came into being

The names of Karachi's winning candidates

CantonmentWardReturned candidateVotesParty
Clifton1Ameer Shah (PPP) 2,917PPP
2Anwar Zaib (PPP)720PPP
3M. Jameel877Independent
4Pervaiz Ghaffar Rajwani501 PTI
5Rehan Iqbal433JI
6Shagufta Nasreen490PTI
7M Zakar Mehnti875JI
8Babar Jamal1,434Independent
9A. Hameed Baloch2,307PPP
10Muhammad Najeeb1,893PPP
Karachi cantt1M. Danish773PPP
2Ch. Nasir Ali Khan530Indep
3M. Ayub Khan680Indep
4Munir Yalson667MQM-P
5Munawar A. Qureshi1,969MQM-P
Faisal1Javed Khan1,049PPP
2Syed Ibnul Hassan Hashmi1,164JI
3M. Rafi Chawla694Indep
4Ali Ashiq Gujjar402PML-N
5S. Kashif Haider Zaidi753PTI
6Habib ur Rehman716PTI
7Zeeshan Bashir1,077PTI
8SM Tariq Ashrafi675PTI
9Mir Bilal Ahmed1,037PTI
10Shakeel Ahmed800PTI
Malir1Malik Muhd Raza559JI
2Afsar Khan324PTI
3Imran Khan737Indep
4Malik Amanullah Khan365PTI
5Zartash M. Malik266PPP
6Ali Gohar958PPP
7Muhd. Wasif Shah273PTI
8Ali Akber532PTI
9Ahmed Yasir440JI
10Jahanzaib547PTI
Korangi1M. Adnan 610MQM-P
2M. Shaukat824PML-N
3Kamran Khan828PTI
4M. Amir Abbasi497PPP
5Malik Javed Iqbal182PML-N
Manora1M. Tayyab391PPP
2M Fazal Khan575PPP

Clashes

Sialkot

At ward 4 in the Sialkot cantonment board, the opposition PMLN and the ruling PTI workers confronted each other. Slogans were chanted followed by heated exchanges.

Gujranawala

In Gujranwala, the PTI workers took at a man they believed was one of their rivals and beat him. The victim, however, turned out to be a PTI supporter.

In the city, construction workers were seen paving a street with tuff titles as a part of what, they said, was development work being carried out by PTI candidate Sajid Akram.  

Multan

In Multan, clashes were reported in ward 4 where confrontation soon turned into an active fight that involved kicks and punches. Women workers also got embroiled. The police had to use force to push the battling workers out from the polling station.

Rawalpindi

At Rawalpindi cantonment board’s ward 1, the clash erupted over setting up a camp at a polling station.

Chaklala

In the Chaklala cantonment board elections, PTI and PMLN workers clashed in ward 8. Political workers accused the presiding officer of collaborating with the ruling party.

In Peshawar, workers from three major parties clashed (TV Grab)
In Peshawar, workers from three major parties clashed (TV Grab)

Peshawar

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) city of Peshawar workers from three major political parties PPP, ANP and JI clashed among them in ward-2 and ward 5. They chanted slogans against rivals and milled around the polling stations. It caused traffic blockage with vehicles forming long queues.

PPP supporters alleged the PTI women MPAs had bribed voters with Rs5,000 each.

Abbottabad

In Abbottabad, another major city in KP, workers from PMLN and PTI got involved in a heated exchange at ward 10.

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad polling was delayed at a women polling station in ward 2. An old woman alleged the delay was caused by political workers forcing voters to cast ballots in favour of particular candidates.

Faisal Cantonment Board, Karachi

In cantonment board Faisal, political workers protested and chanted slogans when Federal Minister Ali Zaid entered a polling station. Workers from PPP and other parties alleged that Ali Zaidi’s visit violated the code of conduct laid out by the ECP.

The ECP officials made Zaidi leave the area.

PPP’s provincial minister Said Ghani posted a video of Zaidi at the polling station. However, he soon deleted the video after Zaid said he had gone to the polling station to cast his ballot.

Malir Cantonment Board, Karachi

The police and Rangers also responded to a situation in the Malir cantonment board after workers from rival political parties clashed.

Quetta

In Quetta, at one of the polling stations, supporters of the PTI and Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) clashed when a woman was barred from voting.

Governor tells journalists they violated code of conduct

The Sindh Governor Imran Ismail cast his vote at a polling station in Defence in the cantonment board Clifton. However, he arrived with his protocol in toe.

When a SAMAA reporter asked if the governor had violated the code of conduct by bringing his entourage to the polling station, Ismail replied, “It is you who is violating the code of conduct.”

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div