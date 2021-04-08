Yousaf Gillani challenges IHC verdict in Senate chairman case

Pakistan Peoples Party's Yousaf Raza Gillani filed on Thursday an intra-court appeal in the Islamabad High Court against the dismissal of his petition against the Senate chairman election.

Farooq H Naek, Javed Iqbal, and Umar Shaikh submitted the appeal on his behalf.

The appeal says that presiding officers rejected seven votes illegally, adding that the one-member bench's judgement should be declared null and void.

Gillani, who was backed by the opposition alliance, lost the election to Sadiq Sanjrani by seven votes. The opposition had the support of 51 senators, while the government was backed by 47 members.

On March 24, the high court rejected Gillani’s petition against the March 12 Senate chairman election.

“The grievance of the petitioner exclusively pertains to questioning the validity of proceedings of the upper House of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) and thus it is immune from interference by this Court under Article 69 of the Constitution,” the 13-page verdict read.

“The process of election to the office of Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan is definitely not administrative in nature,” it said. “It is rather a formal transaction of business of the upper House and can be fairly described as its internal proceedings. The entire process is thus wholly outside the corrective jurisdiction of a High Court.”

The court said the petition was neither maintainable nor the court was inclined to exercise its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution by issuing notices.

“This Court expects that, in order to maintain the dignity, integrity and independence of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), the chosen representatives and political leadership will endeavour to resolve disputes without involving the judicial branch of the State.”