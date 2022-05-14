Will treat attack on Chinese like attack on family: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University will be treated as attack on our family.

He was addressing a condolence reference held for the Chinese teachers killed in the suicide attack on Confucius Institute in Karachi University last month.

Four including three Chinese including director of the institute were killed when a female suicide bomber detonated a bomb targeting the van carrying Chinese teachers.

“These were dedicated, loving teachers, said Bilawal while referring to slain teachers. Mr Huang, Ms Ding, Ms Chan, pursuing the noble mission to educate our students in Chinese language and building bridges between our two people,” said the minister while remembering the services of the slain Chinese teachers.

“They come from China with different background and ages for a common cause and unflinching desire to serve the timeless friendship between the people of Pakistan and the people China. “

Bilawal Bhutto also acknowledged the sacrifice made by their driver Khalid, who also “laid down his life in the line of duty that day.”

“We are all shocked, anguished and saddened at this terrible loss. It is the loss for the Pakistan nation and it is the loss for the people of China,” said Bilawal.

The minister said that Pakistan fully condemned the cowardly act and would “never forgive the enemies of Pakistan, China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.”