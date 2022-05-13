Why Karachi University is hiring private security?

Three activists of the Peoples Students Federation (PSF) were shot dead in an armed clash between student organizations in 1989. Keeping the prevailing law and order situation in view, the then Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto has deployed Pakistan Rangers in the varsity. Article 147 was invoked and they were deployed in aid of civil power.

Today (Thursday), the border security force has a complete wing inside the campus. The old boys’ hostel on the campus has been allocated to the paramilitary force for accommodation. Apart from this, the Wing Commander has also been given an ‘A’ type bungalow inside the campus. A type house in the varsity is usually allocated to the top management.

All these steps have been taken to improve security within the campus. Despite the deployment of paramilitary forces for the maintenance of law and order on the campus, the terrorist activities continue to take place in the province’s largest degree awarding institution.

Three students were shot dead and ten others sustained injuries in an armed clash between student organizations on the campus on August 26, 2008. In another attack, four students sustained injuries when an Improvised Explosive Device went off outside the varsity’s central cafeteria on December 27, 2010.

And in the most recent attack on April 26 this year, three foreign faculty members and a driver were killed while three others sustained injuries when a female suicide bomber attacked their vehicle outside Confucius Institute.

Following the unprecedented events, the management of the varsity review the security setup, as it did after the recent attack. The management was prompted to take immediate measures to improve security.

The administration has decided to hire services of a private security firm to beef up security inside the campus in the first step. Hiring services of a private security company is not a new idea. This idea surfaced every time when any untoward incident took place inside the campus. This time, however, the university management decided to take up the plan.

“University management has decided to hire services of a private security company,” Advisor to Vice-Chancellor on Security Affairs Dr Muhammad Zubair told SAMAA Digital.

Dr Zubair said that the decision to hire services of a private security company was taken six months before and the university management has issued a tender in this regard. “Six security firms have shown their interest and applied to achieve this tender but the varsity has shortlisted two of them,” the security advisor added.

Dr Zubair maintained that all of this has taken place before his appointment as a Security Advisor and he now has two choose one of them., said that he will call the management of the two security companies asking about plans they have to improve security inside the campus.

According to him, the varsity would hire 30 security personnel from a “successful” security company.

Why a private security firm?

Dr Zubair said that he has identified 120 points where security officers should be stationed round the clock. “For instance, a security guard should be deployed all the time outside administration black, examination and semester cells, girls and boys’ hostel,” he added.

“Currently one guard has been giving security to four or five departments which are practically not possible,” he said. “The varsity has 146 security guards and they are deployed in three shifts.”

Almost 40 security guards perform duties in one shift. The security advisor expressed a hope that the addition of private security personnel will help in improving security in the university.

When asked about hiring a private firm when Pakistan Rangers are present, Dr Zubair said that the paramilitary force is performing assigned duty accordingly. “A few years back, you may have seen permanent pickets of the border security force in parts of the city, but now the number of pickets have been reduced since normalcy return back to the city,” the security advisor explained.

“It is not good when a student enters university, he or she finds a uniformed person holding a machine gun in hand,” he lamented.

According to Dr Zubair, Pakistan Rangers patrolled inside the varsity three times a day, and whenever they are called for security, they respond promptly. “The security advisor said that the border security force is performing its assigned duty in the backdrop,” he concluded.