Which healthy diet to choose after Ramazan

Eid-ul-Fitr is traditionally associated with sweets and sweet dishes, but increasingly people have come to enjoy spicy food on this Eid and there is nothing wrong. But overeating immediately after Ramazan could land you in trouble.

Health experts say sudden overeating can affect gastrointestinal and stomach functions and cause gastroenteritis and acidity

People with diabetes need to be extra careful. They should change their medication schedule and increase their insulin levels.

Diabetes Specialist Dr Zahid Mian told SAMAA Digital that even people who show maintain a moderate food intake throughout Ramazan start overeating on the day of Eid, and consequently, their diabetes level rises sharply and they face problems.

He said people with diabetes must reverse the timing of their medicine dose. The dose taken in the morning during Ramazan should be taken in the evening after Ramazan and vice versa.

In the same way, they need to increase the amount of insulin that was reduced in Ramazan. The most important thing is to take care of your diet, he said.

The doctor said that people taking small bites are misled to believe that they are being careful in their diet, while in reality “small drops can create a rive.”

Hence, their sugar levels go up little by little, but they must take special care of it, he said.

Avoid overeating and junk foods

Dr Umar Sultan, Consultant Assistant Professor at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, told SAMAA Digital that they fast for 13 to 15 hours in Ramazan and this is a routine throughout the month. Immediately after Ramazan, they should avoid eating too much, he said.

Dr Sultan said that if you keep your stomach empty for a month in Ramazan, and then you start eating too much, your body will not be able to tolerate it and you will get sick.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, citizens should take special care in increasing their food intake.

Dr Omar said that after fasting for a month, eating spicy foods can suddenly affect the digestive system which can not only make you weak but also lead to obesity.

“Your stomach is in a resting phase. When you overeat or overburden it with spicy and junk foods, it can cause gastritis and acidity, and sometimes diarrhea,” he said.

He advised citizens to eat less fried foods during Eid and eat small amounts intermittently.

Dr Omar said that neurological diseases, mental weakness, high blood pressure, diabetes and various stomach ailments are caused by overeating, so it is better to eat a moderate amount immediately after Ramazan.

Healthy food menu

Faiza Khan, president of Pakistan Nutrition and Dietetic Society, said that people should try to maintain their healthy routine after Ramazan.

“Women should keep their Eid menu healthy by including healthy foods, fruit, vegetable, milk and yoghurt, lemon water and fresh juices.”

People can mash vegetables in raita and use them together. You can increase the quantity of salad, try to make vegetables a part of your diet along with meat during Eid holidays, she said.

“There are places for you to go for outings during the Eid holidays, where you can go for a walk after eating,” she said.

Enjoy traditional foods like Sheer-khorma, kheer and other dishes on Eid days and take special care while eating out.

“If you are eating more than one greasy sweet dish a day, try to eat less,” she said.

If you want to prepare a sweet dish, make fruit chat or use only fruits instead. Must include lentils, beans and vegetable salads.