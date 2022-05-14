Water Minister says Punjab committed injustice by opening CJ canal

Federal Water Resources Minister Khursheed Shah has said that the “big brother” Punjab should be considerate of Sindh amid the rising issues between the two provinces over water distribution.

The water resource minister has now formed a team to oversee the matter and submit a report on the current arrangement of water releases and distribution mechanisms. “[Punjab] made the biggest injustice by opening Chashma-Jhelum (CJ) link canal,” Khursheed said.

He was addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The development came a day after members of the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) informally met on the sidelines of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources over the water distribution arrangement, asking why 42% less water is being given to Sindh.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the CJ link canal is inching towards its dead level, 638.15ft, with the present level at 644.70ft.

Terming the water shortage as ‘historic’ in 22 years, the authority highlighted that the shortage had reached 53% in Punjab while over 65% in Sindh.

The current position of the link canal inflows and outflows was recorded at 111,069 cusecs and 101,000 cusecs, respectively.

“It is not good if Punjab has been using powers in water distribution as Sindh was deprived of 75,000 cusecs,” Khursheed said, adding that the government will overcome the shortfall but “it will take some time”.

The CJ link canal, which was opened on Tuesday with a flow of 958 cusecs and was being provided 2,000 cusecs on Wednesday, is operated by the Water and Power Development Authority.

