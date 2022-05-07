Watch: Karakoram Highway bridge collapses in Hunza

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A concrete bridge on the Karakoram Highway has collapsed in Hunza’s Hassanabad area, disrupting traffic and forcing travelers to take a detour.

The bridge collapsed due to a flood which, in turn, was caused by melting glaciers.

Video clips obtained by SAMAA TV showed policemen standing next to the bridge as it begins to crumble down amid rising river flow. One section of the bridge caves in while the other section shows visible cracks.

The raging river was not touching the deck of the bridge when it collapsed. However, videos appear to show the middle pier of the bridge sunk into the ground before the deck gives away.

SAMAA TV’s Usman Khan reported from Islamabad that the Gilgit-Baltistan chief secretary contacted the National Highways Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and that the NHA chairperson assured the chief secretary of the restoration of the bridge on an urgent basis.

Location of the bridge

The bridge was a vital link between the northern areas of Pakistan and the rest of the country.

In Hassanabad, Karakoram Highway (N-35) passes over a tributary of the Hunza River which is fed from the Shishpar Glacier, located about 10km above Hassanabad.

It was this bridge over the Hunza River's tributary, between Ali Abad and Murtaza Abad, that collapsed on Saturday, according to information received from the locals.

In the absence of the bridge, vehicles could cross over the River Hunza a few kilometers northeast using the local Shamex Khai Road which would connect them to a network of several other local roads. They could eventually cross the river again near Murtaza Abad.

Climate change and Shishpar Glacier

A few hours before the bridge collapsed, the head of Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority, Khalid Saleem, told BBC Urdu that a lake formed at Shishipar Glacier had overflown and the water was affecting the Karakoram Highway including the Karakoram Highway bridge in Hassanabad.

On Saturday morning, the tributary feeding to Hunza River from Shishpar Glacier had a water flow of 6,000 cusecs.

A small structure with a power transformer was seen being flooded.

The district officials had already diverted the traffic to the alternative route explained above.

The local population did not face any immediate danger and the district and police officials were helping tourists with the diversion. However, they have also requested tourists to postpone plans to visit the region if they had not departed on their journeys yet.

The lake overflew after its size grew from 350 square meter to 400 square meter this summer as the glacier rapidly melted under the effects of climate change.

Climate change has rung alarm bells in the region and following an international forecast, the Pakistan Meteorological Department Friday issued floods warning in several parts of the country.

