WAPDA Chairman Gen Muzammil Hussain steps down

Lt General (retd) Muzammil Hussain has tendered his resignation as Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) chairman.

In his resignation sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain has cited ‘personal and family’ issues for his inability to continue to fulfill official responsibilities as WAPDA chairman.

He was appointed WAPDA chief in August 2010 by then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for a five-year term. The PTI government extended his term in 2020 for another five years.

In his resignation, the general discussed the performance of WAPA under him and thanked his team, the government and the higher judiciary.

Last month, Gen (retd) Muzammil accompanied Shehbaz Sharif on his visit to the site of Diamer-Bhasha dam.

His resignation comes as the prime minister on Saturday removed Inaam Ghani as Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police.

Khalid Mehmood, who was serving as an additional inspector general, has been appointed as the IG for three months.

In a separate development, the government has accepted the resignation of MD PTV Aamer Manzoor.