US Secretary of State Antony Blinken contacts Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on becoming Pakistan’s new foreign minister.

The foreign minister confirmed the call from his American counterpart and thanked him for the felicitations on his Twitter account.

🇵🇰 FM @BBhuttoZardari received a felicitation call from 🇺🇸@SecBlinken



Exchanged views on:



➖Strengthening mutually beneficial, broadbased relationship

➖Promotion of peace,development & security



📌 Agreed that engagement with mutual respect is the way forward.



🇺🇸🤝🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/MlKIlGd7uv — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 6, 2022

The two sides talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States, he tweeted.

They also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region at large. Blinken and Bilawal also agreed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.

Sworn in at the age of 33 years, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto joined the cabinet in the third phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies took place on April 19 and April 22.

He was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018.

