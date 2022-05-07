Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  05
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken contacts Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

Talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial relationship

Posted: May 6, 2022
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on becoming Pakistan’s new foreign minister.

The foreign minister confirmed the call from his American counterpart and thanked him for the felicitations on his Twitter account.

The two sides talked about strengthening the mutually beneficial and broad-based relationship between Pakistan and the United States, he tweeted.

They also spoke about the promotion of peace and security in the country as well as the region at large. Blinken and Bilawal also agreed to engage in a mutually respectful way moving forward.

Sworn in at the age of 33 years, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto joined the cabinet in the third phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies took place on April 19 and April 22.

He was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018.

