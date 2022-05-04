US says restrictions on free press undermines Pakistan’s image

Reporters Sans Frontiers (RSF) puts Pakistan even below Afghanistan – a country ruled by the Taliban hardliners – on World Press Freedom Index. And the United States seems to be in agreement.

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has said that the restriction on the freedom of speech undermines “Pakistan’s image as well as its ability to progress.”

He was responding to a question by a Pakistan journalist during press briefing Tuesday.

He was asked if the US government has even taken up the issue of press from freedom during bilateral talks with the Pakistani government. Blinken replied, “We take this up in our engagements with Pakistani counterparts. Of course, this is also a feature of the annual Human Rights Reports that we put out.”

Blinken said that the US government of significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan.

“I think these practices that we see undermine freedom of expression. They undermine peaceful assembly.”

US secretary added that these issue are raised in their direct engagements with Pakistan.

Pakistan ranks 157 on World Press Freedom Index

RSF’s World Press Freedom Index shows that Pakistan was ranked 157 with a 37.99 score after falling 12 points from the previous year when the RSF ranked it at 145 with a 53.14 score.

Detailed analysis shows that Pakistani journalists faced increasing threats in January-December 2021 with the country ranking 168 on the security indicator with a 17.45 score.

The economic and political indicators also flashed red with 31.92 and 39.57 scores, respectively. In the 2018 edition, Pakistan ranked 139 on the press freedom index with a 56.76 score.