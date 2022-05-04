Wednesday, May 4, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  02
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

US says restrictions on free press undermines Pakistan’s image

Country ranks 157 on World Press Freedom Index

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

A man reads a newspaper at a newsstand in Lahore, Pakistan, on Nov. 8, 2020. Photo: AFP

Reporters Sans Frontiers (RSF) puts Pakistan even below Afghanistan – a country ruled by the Taliban hardliners – on World Press Freedom Index. And the United States seems to be in agreement.

Anthony Blinken, US Secretary of State, has said that the restriction on the freedom of speech undermines “Pakistan’s image as well as its ability to progress.”

He was responding to a question by a Pakistan journalist during press briefing Tuesday.

He was asked if the US government has even taken up the issue of press from freedom during bilateral talks with the Pakistani government. Blinken replied, “We take this up in our engagements with Pakistani counterparts.  Of course, this is also a feature of the annual Human Rights Reports that we put out.”

Blinken said that the US government of significant restrictions on media outlets and civil society in Pakistan.

“I think these practices that we see undermine freedom of expression.  They undermine peaceful assembly.”

US secretary added that these issue are raised in their direct engagements with Pakistan.

Pakistan ranks 157 on World Press Freedom Index

RSF’s World Press Freedom Index shows that Pakistan was ranked 157 with a 37.99 score after falling 12 points from the previous year when the RSF ranked it at 145 with a 53.14 score.

Detailed analysis shows that Pakistani journalists faced increasing threats in January-December 2021 with the country ranking 168 on the security indicator with a 17.45 score.

The economic and political indicators also flashed red with 31.92 and 39.57 scores, respectively. In the 2018 edition, Pakistan ranked 139 on the press freedom index with a 56.76 score.

FaceBook WhatsApp
World Press Freedom Day World Press Freedom Index
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sheikh Rasheed claims PTI marchers may resort to self-immolation
Sheikh Rasheed claims PTI marchers may resort to self-immolation
High-powered UAE delegation visits Pakistan
High-powered UAE delegation visits Pakistan
In photos: Celebrities make fashion statement on Eid-ul-Fitr
In photos: Celebrities make fashion statement on Eid-ul-Fitr
Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan for 'Chand Raat' protests
Sanaullah condemns Imran Khan for ‘Chand Raat’ protests
Pakistan Press Freedom falls below even Afghanistan
Pakistan Press Freedom falls below even Afghanistan
New SBP governor, UAE delegation, fixing car prices
New SBP governor, UAE delegation, fixing car prices
COAS spends Eid with troops at LoC
COAS spends Eid with troops at LoC
Which healthy diet to choose after Ramazan
Which healthy diet to choose after Ramazan
International watchdog says social media fannings division
International watchdog says social media fannings division
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
Govt using blasphemy laws to target opponents: PTI to UN
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.