US hints at resuming cooperation on border security

The United States has condemned the terror attack in the University of Karachi against the Chinese nationals last week and has hinted at resuming cooperation with Pakistan on counter-terrorism and border security.

The Karachi attack, which left three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver dead, was a major set back for Pakistan, but the country has also faced several attacks from across the border since August 2021 when the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Before the American withdrawal, Pakistan and the US had been coordinating border-control of the Pakistan Afghanistan border at various levels and with a varying degree of success for years.

During his regular press briefing on Wednesday, the US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked a question about the terror attack in the University of Karachi and the US security assistance for Pakistan, which was suspended by Trump administration.

Ned Price first condemned the terror attack and then discussed resumption of security cooperation.

“We strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Karachi University, a university in Pakistan. We reiterate that condemnation today. A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere, but for a terrorist attack to take place at a university, or at a religious site, or at some of the locations we’ve seen recently – that is a true affront to mankind,” he said.

Speaking about security cooperation, the State Department spokesperson said, “We value our bilateral relationship. We want to continue to work together in areas where we do have mutual interests with our Pakistani partners. That includes counterterrorism. That includes border security as well.”

The spokesperson was also asked a question about recommendation from the US Commission on Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to include India on the blacklist. It is the second time that the commission has recommend the US government to put India on a list amid attacks against Muslim population of the country.

The State Department spokesperson said that the recommendation from the commission would be considered by the Biden administration.

“Well, USCIRF is an independent commission. It’s not a governmental entity. It does provide recommendations and guidance to the U.S. Government. It is something that we look at closely as we evaluate conditions of religious freedom or lack thereof around the world. I have no doubt that our experts in our Office of International Religious Freedom will take a close look at the report that USCIRF has submitted as they prepare for our determinations and our findings when it comes to religious freedom around the world.”