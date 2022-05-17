US dollar breaks Rs196 mark in the interbank market

The US dollar surpassed Rs196 on Tuesday in the interbank market, continuing its slide that began after the current government failed to win promises of immediate financial aid from friendly countries.

On Tuesday, in the interbank market, the US dollar rose by Rs1.32 and was trading at a historic high of Rs196.50. The State Bank of Pakistan was yet to announce the final rate after the market closes.

In the open market, the US dollar rose by Rs2 and traded at a whopping Rs197.50.

Since the new government took to power on April 11, the greenback has appreciated by Rs14 in 36 days.

It is believed that economic and political uncertainty is fueling the dollar rate and hurting the rupee value.

A finance ministry team is expected to begin technical level talks with the IMF in Qatar on May 18 (tomorrow) on the 7th review to resume the $6 billion IMF program for Pakistan and possibly extend it by $2 billion.

However, unless the Fund announces assistance, the rupee will likely remain under pressure.

Exporters blamed for slide

Some of the currency dealers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told SAMAA Digitals’ Wakilur Rehman that the sustained slide was also caused by exporters who were not transferring the revenue generated by their exports to Pakistan. This has pushed up the demand for foreign currency.

On Monday, the value of the US dollar increased by Rs1.65 in the interbank market hitting Rs195.18, after touching Rs198.40 at one point in the trading session. In the open market, the US dollar increased to Rs195.50.

PM holds meeting with forex dealers

Earlier, the government attempted to exert some control over the price of the dollar in the open market by reaching out to the heads of all the major exchange companies in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday held a virtual meeting with the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Malik Bostan, chairman Forex Association of Pakistan, said that he had told the premier that unless the government controlled the rupee value in the interbank market, forex dealers could do nothing to control the open market.

“If the US dollar depreciates by Re1 in the interbank market, we would drop the value by Rs2,” he said adding that the free market could be controlled by the forex dealers but the interbank market was under the central bank.

Wakilur Rehman reported Monday that the central bank has refrained from intervening in the interbank market so far.

Over the weekend, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, in a meeting held at the Finance Division, reviewed the exchange rate and discussed plans for ensuring its stability.

He assured forex traders that the government was firmly resolved to ensure stability in the forex market and that the government would take all possible measures to keep the rupee stable against the dollar, but without interfering in the market mechanism.

During the meeting, it was proposed that the exchange companies should be facilitated to increase the flow of remittances to Pakistan. Several other measures were also suggested for curbing outflows of foreign exchange from Pakistan through informal channels.