US determined to not let propaganda affect relations with Pakistan

The United States has said it will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation affect its relationship with Pakistan.

US States Department Spokesperson Ned Price, in his press briefing was once again asked about former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations that the US instigated a regime change in Pakistan.

“We are not going to let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation – lies – get in the way of any bilateral relationship we have, including with the bilateral relationship we have with Pakistan, one we value,” said Price.

Khan, while addressing a rally in Jhelum Tuesday, reiterated his claim that Americans propped Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into power.

In reply to another question, Price said there is no one-on-one meeting scheduled between US State Secretary Anthony Blinken and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto when the latter would visit the US to attend a food security conference next week.

Blinken called Bilawal last week to congratulate on his appointment as Pakistan’s new foreign minister.

During the telephone call, Blinken invited Bilawal to attend a food security meeting at the UN headquarters in New York May 18.

Price said the two leaders had an opportunity to talk about ways to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

“The Secretary underscored the resolute U.S.-Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and to combating terrorism as well,” said Price.

Blinken and Bilawal also discussed economic ties, trade and investment, climate, energy, health, and education, added Price.

Imran Khan’s claims

Since being ousted from power as a result of a successful not trust motion in the National Assembly, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has continuously claimed the conspiracy to topple his government was instigated by the US, aided by local actors, whom he refer to as Mir Jaffar.

Jaffar was the commander of the last Nawab of Bengal Sirajud Daula’s army in the Battle of Plassey in 1757. Sirajud Daula lost the battle due to the betrayal of Mir Jafar.

Earlier this month, Khan claimed a clip of US national security analyst, Rebecca Grant to be a proof of a US-backed conspiracy.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister posted a clip from the Fox News show, Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy, where Pakistan’s foreign policy with the US was being discussed and defense analyst was asked to share her message for Pakistan.

Grant, said Pakistan needs to “support Ukraine and stop looking for deals with Russia”, adding that the country should “limit the involvements with China”.

“[The country] should also stop the anti-American policies that are part of the reasons that Imran Khan, prime minister, got voted out a couple of weeks ago,” Grant said. “It is time to cool anti-American and pro-Russian policies.”

Khan also questioned US President Joe Biden that by “indulging in a regime change conspiracy for the country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet prime minister, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?”