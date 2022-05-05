US condemns KU attack, Eid holidays end, snowfall in May

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we would be following today, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Eid holidays come to an end

It is the last day of official Eid holidays. Offices resumes from tomorrow. People across the country celebrated the festival without Covid-19 related restrictions for the first time in two years. Tourists thronged hill stations such as Swat and Murre for the three days.

However, there were also some unfortunate incidents. While over a dozen people were killed in various road accidents in Karachi on Tuesday and Wednesday, two cousins drowned on the Sea View beach. Search continues for one of the bodies. In a related development, a minivan full of Eid revelers caught fire at a filling station at Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road. Four women sustained burns.

United States condemns Karachi attack

The United States has condemned the suicide attack against Chinese nationals at the University of Karachi. A female bomber had blown herself up near the vehicle carrying Confucius Institute faculty members last week. “We strongly condemned the terrorist attack against Karachi University in Pakistan. We reiterate that condemnation today. A terrorist attack anywhere is an affront to humanity everywhere,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his regular press briefing.

Supreme Court to hear public interest cases in Lahore

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to hear public interest cases at its Lahore registry beginning Friday, according to a cause list issued today. SAMAA TV’s Arshad Ali reported that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial will head a three-member bench.

Snowfall in May

Azad Jammu Kashmir’s Neelum Valley has received snowfall on its mountain tops — an unexpected sight in May for many tourists who travelled to the region to enjoy Eid holidays and escape summer heat. AJK has also experienced rains for the past two days.

New State Bank of Pakistan governor

With Reza Baqir completing his three-year term without an extension from the current government, a new State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor is going to be appointed in the next few weeks. The government has reportedly short-listed three names. Meanwhile, Dr Murtaza Syed, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has taken over as acting Governor SBP.