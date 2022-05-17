Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

They belonged to the TTP

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Two high profile terrorists were killed in an operation with the security forces in North Wazisitan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR added that the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation during the night between May 16 and May 17 in Boya area. The terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire with the forces.

They belonged to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. They were identified as Rasheed alias Jabar and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo.

The terrorist activities in the erstwhile FATA region have increased in the past few months.

After a slew of attacks on the armed forces, last week three children were killed alongside as many Pakistan Army soldiers in a suicide attack in Miranshah area of North Waziristan.

The soldiers were identified as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan and 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur.

The children were identified as Ahmed Hassan, 11; Ahsan, eight and Anum, four.

An attack on the convoy of security forces last month resulted in the martyrdom of seven soldiers. The convoy was targeted near the Pakistan and Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

After taking oath last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan, on a day-long visit, where he addressed the tribal elders.

The prime minister was briefed about the security situation and cross border terrorist activities from across the border.

In his address, the prime minister said the people of North Waziristan had suffered miseries and rendered sacrifices for the country. He added the government would not ignore their sacrifices.

The prime minister also announced the establishment of a university, a medical college, a mobile hospital and Danish school in the area.

FaceBook WhatsApp
north waziristan terrorists
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Govt hints at "good news" of lower hajj costs
Govt hints at “good news” of lower hajj costs
One killed, 11 injured in bombing near Karachi's Memon Masjid
One killed, 11 injured in bombing near Karachi’s Memon Masjid
Adnan Siddiqui finally gets an audience with Nawaz Sharif
Adnan Siddiqui finally gets an audience with Nawaz Sharif
Pervaiz hints at rapprochement between Imran, establishment
Pervaiz hints at rapprochement between Imran, establishment
CTD arrests suspected female terrorist in Turbat
CTD arrests suspected female terrorist in Turbat
Nine ex-federal ministers still residing in state residence
Nine ex-federal ministers still residing in state residence
IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from performing duties as PM's aide
IHC stops Hanif Abbasi from performing duties as PM’s aide
Allies to have key role in economic, political decisions: PM...
Allies to have key role in economic, political decisions: PM Shehbaz
Aitzaz Ahsan objects to PML-N's 'semi cabinet meeting' in London
Aitzaz Ahsan objects to PML-N’s ‘semi cabinet meeting’ in London
Leaked paper, admit card issues: mismanagement mars Class IX exams
Leaked paper, admit card issues: mismanagement mars Class IX exams
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.