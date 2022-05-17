Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Two high profile terrorists were killed in an operation with the security forces in North Wazisitan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, military’s media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The ISPR added that the forces conducted an intelligence-based operation during the night between May 16 and May 17 in Boya area. The terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire with the forces.

They belonged to banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. They were identified as Rasheed alias Jabar and Abdul Salam alias Chamtoo.

The terrorist activities in the erstwhile FATA region have increased in the past few months.

After a slew of attacks on the armed forces, last week three children were killed alongside as many Pakistan Army soldiers in a suicide attack in Miranshah area of North Waziristan.

The soldiers were identified as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan and 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur.

The children were identified as Ahmed Hassan, 11; Ahsan, eight and Anum, four.

An attack on the convoy of security forces last month resulted in the martyrdom of seven soldiers. The convoy was targeted near the Pakistan and Afghanistan border in North Waziristan.

After taking oath last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan, on a day-long visit, where he addressed the tribal elders.

The prime minister was briefed about the security situation and cross border terrorist activities from across the border.

In his address, the prime minister said the people of North Waziristan had suffered miseries and rendered sacrifices for the country. He added the government would not ignore their sacrifices.

The prime minister also announced the establishment of a university, a medical college, a mobile hospital and Danish school in the area.