Two Sikh men killed in Peshawar

Two men belonging to the Sikh community have been gunned down in Peshawar’s Sarband area.

According to the police, the firing incident took place in the Bata Tal market within the remit of Sarband police station. The attackers managed to flee the scene.

The victims were identified as 42-year-old Suljeet Singh and 38-year-old Ranjeet Singh. They owned a spices shop in the market.

The dead bodies have been moved to the hospital for postmortem. The police have cordoned of the area and gathered evidence from the scene.

A search operation is also underway to arrest the killers.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has taken the notice of the attack and sought a report from KP police inspector general.

He has ordered the police to take swift action to arrest the killers.

In September 2021, a Sikh traditional healer was gunned down near Charsadda Bus Stand in Peshawar. 45-year-old Satnam Singh was attacked in his clinic here in the remit of Faqirabad police station.

The militant group Islamic State (IS) claimed the responsibility for the killing.