Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  05
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two ninth-graders killed in car accident near Karachi’s Do Darya

Police believe one of them was driving

SAMAA | - Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two teenagers were killed while another teenager and a man sitting in the back of the vehicles were injured in a car accident near Karachi’s Do Darya.

CCTV footage of the accident shows a speeding white sedan getting out of control before hitting the divider and ended upside down on the opposite track. The impact was so powerful that the car took the pole installed on the divider.

Soon after the accident, the car caught fire.

Those killed were identified as Daud and Rehan. They were supposed to appear for the grade 9 exams in two weeks’ time.

Another teenager Injured in the accident was identified as Ali, while the man was identified as Zohaib, who used to work as driver for the owner of the car. They are admitted at Jinnah Hospital.

Families of the victim claim that it was the driver behind the wheel but the police doesn’t believe it.

A family member told SAMAA Digital that Rehan had his own car and used to driver regularly. It was Rehan’s own car that met the accident.
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan's government collapsed
Maryam Nawaz: With one appointment Khan’s government collapsed
Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
Aleem Khan challenges Imran Khan for TV debate
Never wanted to appoint Gen Faiz as COAS: Imran Khan
Never wanted to appoint Gen Faiz as COAS: Imran Khan
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
PML-N MPA Naveed Ali’s father shot dead in Pakpattan
Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
Pakistani rupee falls in the interbank market
Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
Govt announces new office hours as NAB restores Saturday off
Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’
Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20
Pakistan rejects WHO’s ‘baseless’ report on Covid death estimates
Pakistan rejects WHO’s ‘baseless’ report on Covid death estimates
Two ninth-graders killed in car accident near Karachi’s Do Darya
Two ninth-graders killed in car accident near Karachi’s Do Darya
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.