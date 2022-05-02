Two Eids dilemma: Should Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fast as penance?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) celebrated Eidul Fitr on Monday, a day before the rest of the country. Now, the head of the central moon sighting body has raised questions over the testimonies based on which the north-western province decided to breakaway from the announcement made by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of having not sighted the moon and observe Eid.

Talking on SAMAA TV show 7 se 8 with Kiran Naz a day after the KP government announced celebrating Eid before the rest of Pakistan, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the central committee had no verified Shawwal crescent sighting report from KP until the official announcement was made. A similar announcement was made by Mufti Shahabuddin Poplazai who led an unofficial meeting of a moon-sighting committee at Qasim Khan Masjid.

Talking about the reports on which KP celebrated Eid, he said the central committee is connected to all the zonal committees throughout Pakistan. He insisted that they received “no verified reports” until the meeting drew its conclusions and declared its decision.

“Peshawar’s zonal body meeting had ended when we made the final announcement,” he said. “We waited for the testimonies to examine who they were citing but we did not receive any.”

Maulana Khabir said the committee will examine the testimonies on which KP had based its announcement after Eid. He added that religious scholars from all schools of thought will be summoned to review and decide whether there was a need for residents of KP to fast as penance in the province.

When announcing Eid in KP for May 2 , KP Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Information Barrister Saif had stated that they had received 130 testimonies of moon sightings from across the province which prompted them to declare Eid.

People in KP have traditionally celebrated Eidul Fitr a day ahead. In 2019, when the PTI was in power both in the center and in KP, the provincial government endorsed Mufti Popalzai’s announcement and decided to celebrate Eidul Fitr a day before the rest of the country.

In 2020 and 2021, the province celebrated Eidul Fitr on the same day as the rest of the country. It was seen as a major break from past traditions.