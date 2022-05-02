Turkey congratulates Bilawal on becoming foreign minister

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu, who felicitated him on assuming office as Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

The Turkish foreign minister also congratulated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Eid-ul-Fitr. The two discussed further strengthening of close fraternal cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari thanked his counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu for Turkey’s support for Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue.

They agreed to celebrate the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Sworn in at the age of 33 years, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the youngest foreign minister of Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto joined the cabinet in the third phase of its formation as the earlier swearing-in ceremonies took place on April 19 and April 22.

He was first elected to the National Assembly in 2018.