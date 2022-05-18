Wednesday, May 18, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  16
HOME > News

TikTok issues warning after Margalla Hills fire video viral

Say no place for dangerous content, illegal behaviour

SAMAA | and - Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

Popular video-sharing app TikTok has issued a statement on the incident in which a fire was set to forests on Margalla Hills to shoot a video which was later posted on the platform.

Three TikTokers from Islamabad and Abbottabad wanted to set alight their following on the app and decided to do something different. They set a fire in the background instead of using a filter.

The fire has been burning for many days now.

A TikTok spokesperson said promotion of dangerous content or illegal behavior is a violation of the platform’s community guidelines.

TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire

The spokesperson said there was no place for illegal and dangerous activities and the videos have been removed from the platform.

“We remain vigilant in our commitment to user safety and encourage everyone to exercise caution and responsibility in their behavior whether online or off,” said the spokesperson.

FIR lodged

An FIR has been registered against TikToker and model Dolly, on the complaints of Capital Development Authority’s Environment Wing.

The complainant Ejaz-ul-Hasan filed an application with the Kohsar Police Station, seeking an investigation against Dolly, under the Environment Protection Act 1997 and Life Protection Preservation Conservation and Management Ordinance 1979.

The videos

There were two separated videos that have been linked to the fire.

Asghar posted one of the clips in which she was walking playfully in a silver ball gown in front of a burning hillside with the caption: “Fire erupts wherever I am.”

While the video could not be independently verified by SAMAA Digital, a screenshot being shared on social media shows that Dolly had posted it on her Instagram account two days ago but later took it down.

Asghar, who has more than 11 million followers on TikTok, said in a statement released by her assistant that she did not start the fire and there was “no harm in making videos”.

In the second video, two unidentified young men were seen setting some bushes on fire.

Later, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police detained one of the men from Abbottabad. The search for the second man is underway.

The clip has since been taken down.

fire video Margalla Hills TikTok
 
