Three soldiers among six martyred in North Wazirstan suicide attack

Three Pakistan Army soldiers and three children were martyred in a suicide attack in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, Pakistan Army’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

The soldiers were identified as 33-year-old Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir from Pakpattan, 22-year-old Sepoy Qasim Maqsood from Multan and 21-year-old Sepoy Uzair Asfar from Haripur.

The children were identified as Ahmed Hassan, 11; Ahsan, eight and Anum, four.

Last month, two soldiers were martyred when the terrorists attacked security forces in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

The ISPR said the troops promptly responded to the attack and during the “intense exchange of fire”, the soldiers embraced martyrdom.

On April 23, three soldiers embraced martyrdom while responding to a cross border attack in Dewagar area of North Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists crossed the border from Afghanistan and opened fire on Pakistani troops who responded befittingly and inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists.

Pakistan has condemned the use of Afghanistan’s territory for launching attacks in Pakistan. “We hope that the Afghan government will not allow such incidents to take place in the future,” said ISPR.