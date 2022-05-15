Sunday, May 15, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  13
HOME > News

Teenager arrested for raping, killing young boy in Karachi

The body of second grader was found in a library

SAMAA | - Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2022 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

The police have arrested a teenager in Karachi’s Marvi Goth area for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old boy, whose body was found in a private library.

The second grader was killed with a sharp object Saturday night.

The police arrested an 18-year-old suspect, identified as Balaj, from the library where the body was found.

However, the victim’s parents and other family members said that multiple people were involved in the rape and murder. They held a protest demonstration by placing the body on the National Highway on Sunday.

The protesters demanded the arrest of other suspects involved in the rape and murder.

The victim’s father said that the library where the body was found was being used by drug addicts.

Police said that the building was also used as a guest house and they have detained 17 people who were staying there for interrogation.

They said the boy was laid to rest after the parents ended their protest.

