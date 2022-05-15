Teenager arrested for raping, killing young boy in Karachi

The police have arrested a teenager in Karachi’s Marvi Goth area for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old boy, whose body was found in a private library.

The second grader was killed with a sharp object Saturday night.

The police arrested an 18-year-old suspect, identified as Balaj, from the library where the body was found.

However, the victim’s parents and other family members said that multiple people were involved in the rape and murder. They held a protest demonstration by placing the body on the National Highway on Sunday.

The protesters demanded the arrest of other suspects involved in the rape and murder.

The victim’s father said that the library where the body was found was being used by drug addicts.

Police said that the building was also used as a guest house and they have detained 17 people who were staying there for interrogation.

They said the boy was laid to rest after the parents ended their protest.