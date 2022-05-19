SC takes suo moto notice of ‘interference’ in accountability process

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken suo moto notice of the ‘perceived interference’ from the government in the accountability process and has constituted a five-member larger bench, which will hear the issue on Thursday, SAMAA TV’s Zulqarnain Iqbal reported.

The suo moto notice has been taken on the recommendation of a judge of the Supreme Court.

A statement issued from the apex court Wednesday indicated that the ‘perceived interference’ concerned cases involving ‘persons in authority’ in the current government and it was feared that such perceived interference would not only influence the prosecution but could also destroy the evidence.

The statement suggested that the transfer and posting of officials was also seen as an act of interference.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial took the suo moto notice of “perceived interference in [the] independence of prosecution branch in performance of its powers and duties for the investigation and prosecution of pending criminal matters involving persons in authority in the government today,” the statement said.

“It is apprehended that such perceived interference may influence prosecution of cases, tampering/disappearing of evidence in courts or in possession of prosecuting agencies and transfer/postings of officers on key posts.”

The Supreme Court also took note of the federal cabinet’s decision to amend the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law and said that the transfer posting and other forms of interference “along with media reports to modify accountability laws, are likely to undermine the functioning of the criminal justice system in the country.”

It also tantamounted to a “violation of fundamental rights affecting the society as a whole and eroding the confidence of the people in the rule of law and constitutionalism in the country,” the statement added.

The top court has fixed the issue for a hearing at 1pm on Thursday, May 19 before a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Bandial.

What sparked the suo moto notice

The statement from the top court did not refer to any particular instance of transfer or posting or other forms of ‘perceived interference.’

However, SAMAA TV’s Islamabad Bureau Chief Khalid Azeem says there has been a wave of transfers in Punjab prosecution recently and the judiciary probably saw it as ‘interference.’

He said that although the government has the power to transfer prosecution officers, doing so “en bloc” can affect the entire system.