Stay hydrated as another heatwave is coming this week

Rising temperature could severely damage crops, says Met Office

SAMAA |
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

The Met Office has issued a heatwave warning for the upcoming week—Photo: AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the upcoming week, with temperatures expected to soar seven to nine degrees Celsius above normal.

The alert has been issued for Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Karachi, northern Balochistan and parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The mercury is expected to stay between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius. It might even hit 45 degrees.

The increased temperature is likely to prevail during the day in most parts of the country.

“Day temperature in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoin areas will remain 9 to 10 degrees Celsius above normal,” the notification stated.

In Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lower Sindh and South Balochistan, the temperature will remain seven to eight degrees Celsius above normal, it added.

The Met Office has warned that rising temperatures could cause severe damage to crops and increase the flow of rivers. During this time, however, energy consumption across the country will increase.

The Met Office has also written to the authorities concerned to take precautionary measures.

Here are some ways to stay cool during the heatwave:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

PMD forecasts new heatwave across the country
 

