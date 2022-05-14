State organs exploiting religion exposed innocents to grave risk: IHC

The Islamabad High Court Saturday issued the written order in a case about lodging FIRs in Pakistan following the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident last month. Most of the complaints received by the police were against the PTI leaders, and the PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry had petitioned the Islamabad High Court seeking an injunction.

The court in its verbal order on Thursday had stopped the police from registering the FIRs on the basis of complaints it had received.

In the written order issued Saturday, the Islamabad High Court said that the authorities had admitted that “the leadership of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was not present at the place where the incident had taken place.”

The court said that the Saudi authorities had taken cognizance of the “detestable” incident and started proceedings, but the Pakistan government had not received any information from them “suspecting involvement of the leadership of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.”

The court then emphasized that under Article 7 of the Constitution, it was the obligation of the state “to take appropriate measures to ensure that religion is not allowed to be exploited and used for personal or political gains.”

The court said that “it is an undisputed fact that religion has been exploited by organs of the State in the past and such exploitation has led to exposing lives of innocent persons to grave risk.”

The court also cited the mob lynching of Mashal Khan and Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara and said that “the exploitation or use of religion and religious sentiments for personal or political gain in itself is blasphemous.”

“The Federal Government is directed to ensure that no case is registered against the leadership of Tehrik-e-Insaf unless there is reliable and verifiable information regarding their, prima-facie, involvement in the incident,” the order said.

The court has adjourned the hearing until May 26.