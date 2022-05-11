Wednesday, May 11, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  09
Soaring dollar sets another record, crosses Rs190 mark

It appreciated by 1.20 rupees

Posted: May 11, 2022
Posted: May 11, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Art work: SAMAA Digital

The US dollar reached its all time highest value against the Pakistan Rupee Wednesday, soaring to Rs190.10 in the interbank market.

The greenback appreciated by Rs1.20 to breach the Rs190 mark.

Earlier April 7, the dollar reached an all-time high of Rs189 amid uncertainty caused due the the opposition’s no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Experts have said the uncertainty surrounding the Ineternationa Monetary Fund (IMF) program is fueling the dollar’s value.

The rising trade deficit has also kept the dollar under pressure, according to the experts.

