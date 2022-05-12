Sindh govt MUCT collection decision challenged in SHC

The Sindh government’s decision regarding the collection of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) municipal utility charges tax (MUCT) along with the K-Electric bills has been challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petition was filed, on April 27, by a resident of Federal B Area, Syed Najeebuddin, in which he nominated respondents from both federal and provincial governments.

The respondents are the Federation of Pakistan, through the Secretary Ministry of Energy, Province of Sindh through Chief Secretary, Secretary Ministry of Energy GoS, Secretary Local Government Department Sindh, KMC administrator and KE CEO.

Advocate Arif Shaikh, who filed the case on behalf of Najeebuddin told SAMAA Digital that the notices have been sent to the respondents and a hearing of the case is due on May 19.

“It is pleaded in the petition that the Court may be pleased to suspend the operation of the impugned decision by Sindh government for collection of tax through K Electric bills,” he added.

Shaikh said the federal government has already opposed the proposal to collect MUCT taxes through K Electric.

The petition stated that the NEPRA in its letter on September 22, 2021 said the imposition of taxes through electricity bills is not its domain.

It further stated the matter may be processed in accordance with the relevant provincial and federal laws.

The advocate said the petition pleaded that the KMC should public its last five years’ audit report.

Shaikh said the petition asks about the role of the KMC recovery and billing collection team after merging MUCT charges in K Electric bills.

Are they fired? he said.

Shaikh said: that the petition suggests NEPRA should arrange a public hearing to know the opinion of the citizens on the collection of MUCT charges through K Electric bills.

“There are around 2.3 million residential meters from the area not only Karachi, but from Uthal-Balochistan, Hub and Dhabeji,” he added.

“The KMC performance is in front of the public. The general public has a right to know what they will get by KMC and where the MUCT collected revenue would be utilised.”

“If anyone does not eager to pay MUCT charges, so his power connection would be disconnected over non-payment of K Electric bill,” Shaikh said. “It is a sheer injustice and a blackmailing tactic by the government and K Electric with the people of Karachi.”

He maintained that it is a joint venture of the Sindh government and K Electric “to put an extra burden” on the public by collecting MUCT charges in power bills.

Background

In April, the Secretary of Local Government Najam Ahmed Shah issued a notification in which he authorised K Electric to collect KMC MUCT charges along with their bills.

The collection procedure of MUCT charges is also changed by the KMC administration.

Previously, the KMC MUCT charges were being collected on units’ covered area. However, it is being charged on the electricity units being consumed by the residents.

When did MUCT impose?

MUCT was first introduced in 2008 under the then CDGK mayor Syed Mustafa Kamal. Introduced as a bill in the city council, it was approved through a resolution.

The MUCT bill was to be paid on a quarterly basis and the money would be used to repair and maintain city infrastructures such as roads, flyovers, pedestrian bridges, underpasses and footpaths.

To ensure collection, the Sindh government had already made it mandatory for clearing MUCT bills before selling and purchasing of the new property.

Later, the imposition of the MUCT bill was challenged in the Sindh High Court by former CDGK Mayor Naimatullah Khan of the Jamaat-i-Islami. Khan viewed these charges to be an extra burden on the people of Karachi. He had urged the court to revoke MUCT altogether.

