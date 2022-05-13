Friday, May 13, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  11
Sindh CM wants Sehwan to pay 70% of country’s tax

Shah inaugurated 17th My Karachi exhibition

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the 17th My Karachi —Oasis of Harmony exhibition on Friday at the Expo Centre Karachi.

The three-day-long exhibition which will conclude on May 15, 2022, will provide a platform for business to business and business to consumer meetings besides providing recreational facilities to the people of Karachi,

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, CM Shah appreciated all exhibitors and participants saying that the exhibition will be fruitful for them as Karachi is a vibrant city with a tremendous potential.

I know a lot of people won’t agree with me but I am saying from the bottom of my heart that Karachi contributes 90 per cent of the total Sindh’s tax revenue.

“I always said Karachi has potential to generate 90% tax of the country because we have enabled people of Karachi.”

We want remaining Sindh and Pakistan to develop and pay taxes, he said.

“I belong to Senwan, a small town which was once Sindh’s capital, said Shah.

Sindh CM said he want Sehwan to develop so much that it start contributing 70% of the total province’s tax and Karachi to pay 7%.

