Sindh CM announces crackdown against terrorists, calls security meeting

'Terrorists are neither Pakistanis nor even humans'

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that his government would launch a ruthless crackdown against terrorists behind two bombings in Karachi in less than a month.

The chief minister has also the meeting of the Apex Committee, the top security body of the province, to ensure law and order and to counter terror attempts in Sindh.

SAMAA TV’s Sanjay Sadhwani reported that the apex committee meeting begins at around 3pm at the Sindh CM House and will be attended by senior officials of the law enforcement agencies.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the ’17th My Karachi—Oasis of Harmony’ exhibition, the chief minister strongly condemned the University of Karachi and Saddar blast, saying that terrorists were neither Pakistanis nor even human beings.

He said terrorism has no religion.”Who can be a human who killed their teachers and innocent people.”

The minister announced a ruthless crackdown against terrorists saying the security forces will find out each and every terrorist and eliminate them.

One person was killed and 12 injured in a bomb blast late Thursday in Karachi, police said, in the second attack by militants who hit Pakistan’s most populous city in recent weeks.

The explosion in the Saddar neighbourhood was claimed by the Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army (SRA) — a dissident faction fighting for independence in the province of Sindh.

However, the police refutes the claim saying that it was yet to be ascertained who was behind the attack.

On April 26, four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and three others injured in a suicide blast carried out by a female bomber inside the University of Karachi.

