Sheikh Rasheed says he fears being killed

Awami Mulsim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has said that he has submitted an application with Islamabad’s Secretariat Police Station that if he was killed, the leaders of PML-N led government must be held responsible.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday in Islamabad, Rasheed said that “they want to get me killed” and that he had submitted similar applications to the “five elders” of the country — an apparent reference to top officials in judiciary and security institutions.

The former interior minister said that the government wanted to see Imran Khan’s long march meet a “mishap” and he was being persecuted for standing with Khan.

Rasheed claimed that he was chased by some people twice on Saturday and that he also feared getting arrested along with Imran Khan, though he also said that he felt jails were the house of his in-laws and pairs of handcuffs his ornaments.

Referring to over 150 FIRs lodged across the country against PTI and AML leaders under blasphemy charges in connection with the Majid-e-Nabwi incident, Rasheed said that ‘fake’ cases were being created by the PMLN-led government.

Khan also said he condemned what happened outside the Roza-e-Rasool and said that his nephew PTI MNAS Rashid Shafiq was not involved in the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

SAMAA TV reported on Saturday that Rashid was seen on a selfie video chanting slogans against Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzian Bugti when they were heckled in the holy mosque by some Pakistani pilgrims.

Rasheed claimed the government was trying to suppress Imran Khan’s long march that the PTI chief has announced for the last week of May.

He urged the powers to be to pay attention to the country’s situation, claiming that May would be a “horrible and dangerous” month.

The AML also said that the government was ending cases against PML-N leaders and he expected DG-ISI to look into the matter.