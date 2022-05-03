Sheikh Rasheed warns of ‘bloodbath’ around PTI long march

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rasheed has warned “powers that be” of bloodbath in the PTI long march announced for the end of May and urged them to mediate between the Shehbaz Sharif led government and Imran Khan.

He claimed that fights had already broken out in the streets and an environment was being created that would lead people setting themselves on fire during the long march.

In an apparent reference to PTI’s claims about alleged foreign conspiracy, Rasheed said that the ‘interference’ was being diverted against the Pakistan Army.

The former interior minister said that the situation may turn ugly because Zardari got Rana Sanaullah appointed federal interior minister.

Rasheed repeatedly demanded that fresh elections be announced before the long march kicked off and must be held within 90 days.

He said he would convince Imran khan to postpone the march.

Rasheed said that he had written to the chief of army staff and DG-ISI.

More to follow