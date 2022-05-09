Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s ‘Mir Jaffar’ statement conspiracy against Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed Imran Khan’s speech delivered before a rally in Abbottabad on Sunday as “a grand conspiracy against Pakistan” saying that “those concocting a narrative against national institutions were the real Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq.”

In a statement issued shortly after midnight, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the state of Pakistan, the constitution of Pakistan, and the respected institutions of Pakistan were challenged by Imran Khan in Abbottabad on Sunday.

He said that legal action would be taken.

“Shehbaz said what Imran was doing could only be categorized as conspiracy not politics and this conspiracy was not against any political rivals but against the country,” the statement said.

“Pakistan cannot be surrendered and compromised over one person’s ego, arrogance, and blatant lies. Imran first conspired to destroy economy of the country and was now planning to trigger civil-war in Pakistan”, Shehbaz Sharif said according to the statement.

“The PM pledged that these nefarious designs of Imran would be crushed at all cost. Imran was this era’s Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq who wanted Pakistan to face the same fate as Libya and Iraq,” he added.

Imran incidentally also has a fake certificate of Sadiq, like Mir Sadiq, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif went on to say that Imran was digging holes in the very boat he is riding and biting the hand that feeds him.

The people of Pakistan, the constitution, and the institutions of Pakistan were not slaves of Imran Niazi, nor could he hold them hostage, the prime minister said.

He slammed Niazi’s speech and said Imran would not be allowed to become the Hitler of Pakistan.

Imran had lied to the nation all this time and its about time he faces the truth, he said.

What did Imran Khan say

Imran Khan addressed a rally at Abbottabad’s College Ground on Sunday and announced that he would lead two million people to Islamabad after May 20.

During his speech, Khan repeated his earlier mantra that only animals could be neutral. He also made reference to Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq as he had been doing in the past.

However, Imran Khan went on to explain who Mir Jaffar and it is his choice of words that sparked a debate on social media.

“And who were these Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq. Those who don’t know, I must tell you again. Mir Jaffar was the Sipah Salar, the commander-in-chief of Sirajud Daulah, who was governor of Muslims [and] Mughals. He collaborated with the Britishers and betrayed Sirajud Daulah [and] Muslims. The Britishers won. Bengal, which was the richest province under the Mughals and generated the highest revenue, went to British subjugation. And the same richest province faced famine. The Britishers robbed it in such a way that hundreds of thousands of people died.”

Khan said that similarly Mir Sadiq betrayed Tipu Sultan at the eleventh hour and the Sultan was martyred.

“These traitors have done this to Pakistan today,” he said.

In his speech, Khan also criticized the judiciary.