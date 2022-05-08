Sunday, May 8, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  06
Shehbaz Sharif says Maryam went with heat of the moment

‘She did not mean to attack anyone’

SAMAA | - Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Posted: May 8, 2022 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chair the meeting of federal cabinet on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif went with the heat of the moment during her speech at the Fatah Jang rally on Friday and she did not mean to attack anyone.

Speaking to a group of journalists in Lahore on Sunday, the prime minister said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif would never resort to “character assassination” of anyone. “I or Nawaz Sharif cannot think of anyone’s character assassination,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that social media was rife with the reports of “video leaks” but the government had instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take a stern action.

He said the PML-N’s way of politics did not support personal attacks against anyone.

In response to a question about Imran Khan’s planned long march on Islamabad, the prime minister said what this laadla (spoiled brat) would get by marching on Islamabad. He did nothing in his nearly four years of government, Shehbaz said.

Asked how the government planned to deal with the march, Shehbaz said that he would be able to answer the question after speaking with Rana Sanaullah. “So far Rana Sanaullah has not told me, so how do I tell you,” he said.

The prime minister said that the government would soon announce a commission to probe Imran Khan’s claims about a foreign conspiracy — the issue is also known as Lettergate.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the date for fresh elections would be announced after consultation with PML-N’s allies.

