HOME > News

‘Big decisions’ on card as Sharif brothers meet again in London

This is their third meeting in as many days

Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago

A meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his elder brother and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is currently underway in London, with a focus on Pakistan's political situation, SAMAA TV reported Friday.

The prime minister along with 10 members of the federal cabinet reached London Wednesday as a part of his private three-day visit as tensions run high on the political front in the country.

His delegation comprises of federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Miftah Ismail, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafiq, and Khawaja Asif and other party leaders.

Following their first meeting on Wednesday, the Sharif brothers once again met at Hussain Nawaz’s office, however, no official details regarding the meeting’s agenda were disclosed.

The trip was lambasted by PTI Chairperson Imran Khan during his public rallies, saying the country’s prime minister and entire cabinet had gone to meet a “corrupt and convicted” person on “taxpayer’s money”.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanullah said that Nawaz Sharif is the party head and “it is important” to consult him on crucial affairs. “The cabinet will decide whether Imran Khan will be allowed to march on Islamabad or not,” he added.

SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer said important decisions on a number of issues, including early elections, subsidy on petroleum products, and strategy to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) narrative are expected.

More to follow...

Nawaz Sharif PML-N prime minister shehbaz sharif
 
