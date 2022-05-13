Friday, May 13, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  11
SHC disposed of petition against Aero Iconic Tower

Petitioner had accused builder of encroachment

Posted: May 13, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Artwork by SAMAA Digital

The Sindh High Court has disposed of the petition filed against the construction of the Aero Iconic Tower.

A constitutional petition under article 199 of the constitution was filed last year by the residents of Karachi’s Federal B Area against the construction of the eight-storey building on Rashid Minhas Road. The project is situated between the Centrum Shopping Mall and Lyari Expressway.

The petitioners have claimed that the project is being built illegally on a park and service road. They claimed that the 1972 masterplan of KDA shows that the land has been marked for amenity plots and a service road. “These amenity plots were not to be sold” and no one was to construct anything on it, the petitioners said.

According to the verdict issued on April 27, 2022, a copy of which is available with SAMAA, reads that the petition has been disposed off as the counsel of the petitioner did not press the instant petition following the reply submitted by the Sindh Building Control Authority.

“Learned counsel for the petitioner, in view of the parawise already filed by the SBCA, does not press the instant petition, which is accordingly disposed of as not pressed along with pending application,” the order reads.

